Where the Phillies’ bullpen currently stands after trading away Seranthony Domínguez

The Phillies’ bullpen was already an area of need before the team traded away reliever Seranthony Domínguez on Friday.

Domínguez, together with outfielder Cristian Pache, made up the return package for Baltimore Orioles outfielder Austin Hays. The righthander was at one point one of the most reliable arms in the Phillies’ bullpen, and had played a key role in their National League pennant victory in 2022.

But Domínguez had fallen down the depth chart after struggling with his command, and his ERA rose to 4.75 across 36 innings this season.

“Seranthony, when he first came up, he was that high-leverage guy that you could really count on, and unfortunately, he got hurt,” Phillies manager Rob Thomson said. “This year, it’s just been kind of hit and miss. I’ve always said all year long, as long as he powers the ball through the zone, he’s gonna get people out. And I think he will. When he does, he’s going to get people out.

“So I think he just may need just a little reset, maybe a new setting for him. I think this is going to end up being a really good trade for both clubs.”

To fill Domínguez’s spot on the roster, the Phillies reinstated Michael Rucker, who has been on the injured list since March with an arterial vasospasm in his right hand. Rucker posted a 3.27 ERA in 11 innings pitched on his rehab assignment with the Lehigh Valley IronPigs.

The Phillies acquired Rucker this offseason in a trade with the Chicago Cubs in exchange for cash considerations, and he has not pitched in a major league game since last August. Thomson said he envisions using him in a “lower leverage-type situation,” and filling a similar role that Domínguez did this season.

“We’ll see what we have there, because it’s a good arm, and he’s been pitching very well on rehab,” Thomson said.

The Phillies still have a need for a high-leverage bullpen arm. José Alvarado has struggled in July, and his 9.95 ERA in seven appearances this month entering Friday’s game caused Thomson to move him back to lower-leverage situations to help him regain his footing.

And Alvarado isn’t the only reliever to struggle lately. Orion Kerkering issued three walks and hit two batters over his last two appearances.

“We’ve gotten away from attacking the zone a little bit,” Thomson said. “We didn’t do that. Because all those guys down there have great stuff. And they’ve got strikeout stuff, bat-missing stuff. So they just need to believe in it, trust their stuff, and run it through the zone.”

Gregory Soto was tabbed for more late-inning work to fill in for Alvarado. But Soto struggled to throw strikes in the ninth inning against the Twins on Wednesday, leading to Minnesota’s walk-off win. While Thomson said that Soto will get another chance, it sounds unlikely he will be a long-term solution.

“He’s going to have to at some point,” Thomson said. “At some point, there’s gonna be other people that aren’t available.”

Phillies president Dave Dombrowski said that despite its recent struggles, the overall bullpen depth gave him the confidence to part with Domínguez in order to acquire Hays, a player that has been a Phillies target for several seasons. But he added that the Phillies are still looking for a reliever.

“[The bullpen] hasn’t been quite as good,” Dombrowski said. “But we still feel good about our guys. But again, you can still get better. That’s one area that I’ve always felt that you never have enough, good bullpen arms.”

Extra bases

Tyler Phillips (2-0, 2.81 ERA) is scheduled to start Saturday against Cleveland righty Carlos Carrasco (3-8, 5.32 ERA). … Taijuan Walker is scheduled to throw live batting practice on Saturday as he rehabs a finger injury.