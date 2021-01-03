“They’d tell me stories about Josh Gibson and Satchel Paige and Cool Papa Bell, but they’d also talk about the guys who weren’t big names. They’d tell me about how only the superstars got a chance to play in the big leagues because obviously there was an unspoken quota system. They would speak their minds for sure. They would also talk about their loyalty to the Negro Leagues. It was one of the top black-owned businesses, and a lot of people lost their jobs when it disbanded. But the dream was to play against the best in the big leagues. Those guys were always a pleasure to work with, but I always got the sense when they’d do signings at All-Star games that it was a bittersweet thing for them. They were happy on one hand, but it also reminded them of what could have been.”