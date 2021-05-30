The Phillies filled Roman Quinn’s spot on the roster ahead of Sunday’s series finale against the Tampa Bay Rays by bringing up veteran outfielder Travis Jankowski from triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Jankowski, 29, has spent parts of six seasons in the big leagues -- five with the San Diego and last year with the Cincinnati Reds. He is a career. 238 hitter with 29 doubles, 7 triples, and 8 home runs. He is not as fast as Quinn, but he does have the ability to run as evidenced by his 64 career stolen bases, including 30 with the Padres in 2016.

In 19 games with the IronPigs this season, Jankowski hit .304 with a .451 on-base percentage and .826 OPS. He had 4 doubles, 6 RBIs and had walked 15 times in 72 plate appearances.

Quinn was placed on the 60-day injured list and was likely lost for the season Saturday when he suffered what the Phillies described as an injury to his left Achilles tendon. Quinn, 28, has a long history of injuries since the Phillies made him a second-round pick in 2011 and has never played more than 88 games in a single season.

“I don’t expect to get any good news from the MRI,” manager Joe Girardi said after the Phillies’ game Saturday. “We’re pretty sure that it’s not good.”

The injury occurred as Quinn was rounding third base on a two-run double by Ronald Torreyes. Quinn hopped a few steps before diving into the plate and appeared to be in tears before being carried off the field. The impact of the injury was clearly felt in the Phillies’ clubhouse.

“Man, I feel for Quinn,” teammate Andrew McCutchen said on Twitter. “Im [SIC] hurt for him knowing how hard this man has been grinding away. He is a game changer. For him to get hurt like that and still finish the play shows how bad he wants it every time hes [SIC] out there. Heal up bro.”