Jake Cave trying to show Phillies ‘everything I can do’ in bid for bench role

FORT MYERS, Fla. — It was a day for Jake Cave to catch up with a few old friends.

Maybe turn back time, too.

Cave, claimed off waivers by the Phillies in December, is vying to win a job as a left-handed hitter off the bench. Facing his former team, the Minnesota Twins, in a ballpark where he spent the last five spring trainings, he belted a two-run home run Wednesday in the direction of a highway that runs beyond the right-field fence.

“I’m just trying to show everything I can do,” Cave said.

The Twins thought they knew. Cave, 30, burst onto the scene in 2018 with 13 homers in 309 plate appearances for Minnesota. He followed it up the next season with eight homers in 228 plate appearances. He played all three outfield positions. He made the Twins’ postseason roster in 2019.

But Cave struggled in the pandemic-shortened 2020 season. He missed time in 2021 with a fracture in his back. Last season, he didn’t get called up from triple A until August.

So, while Cave understands that he’s competing with fellow left-handed hitters Darick Hall and Kody Clemens and outfielder Dalton Guthrie for the final two spots on the Phillies’ bench, he believes the most significant aspect of spring training will be staying healthy.

“When I’m healthy, I know I can produce,” Cave said. “I feel like I’ve showed that. And the years that I haven’t been healthy, it’s kind of shown, too. I’m happy with how everything’s going so far.”

Cave’s versatility in the outfield may be a benefit. He made starts in left field and right field last weekend, and after being the designated hitter against the Twins, he will get a chance in center field on Thursday against the Red Sox in the latter half of a two-game trip to Fort Myers.

Being able to play center field appears to be a prerequisite for one of the final two bench spots. Ideally, the Phillies may want a right-handed hitter (Guthrie, perhaps?) to spell lefty-swinging Brandon Marsh in center field. But they also don’t intend to platoon Marsh. And two right-handed hitters — infielders Edmundo Sosa and Josh Harrison — already have spots on the bench locked up.

“He’s really experienced. He’s a real pro, too,” manager Rob Thomson said. “He goes about his business the right way, plays good defense. He’s just a solid player. He’s really good depth.”

The Phillies also could use an extra left-handed power bat while Bryce Harper is recovering from Tommy John elbow surgery. Hall, who hit nine homers in Harper’s absence with a broken thumb last summer, also fits that description and clocked a two-run homer off the center-field batter’s eye against the Twins.

“Looking at it, I know Bryce isn’t going to be back for a little bit, so guys are going to be bouncing around doing some DH stuff,” Cave said. “I’m 30 now. I’ve gone through a lot, been to a bunch of different teams, done a bunch of things. I think I’m where I want to be. This seems like it could be a team where there could be an opportunity.”

Hall: ‘I’ve got to hit’

Swings like Hall’s in the fifth inning can only help his cause, too. Hall saw a splitter from Twins right-hander Cole Sands and crushed it 435 feet for a two-run homer.

“I think I’ve got to hit,” Hall said. “That’s my calling card.”

Hall has hit 126 homers in the minors and walloped nine in the majors in only 142 plate appearances last summer after getting called up to fill in as the DH against righties. But Hall noted something different about the homer against the Twins. It was a rare occasion when he hit an off-speed pitch out of the ballpark without pulling it to right field.

“I’ve hit fastballs that way, but I was thinking about it,” Hall said. “If anything, it’s definitely in the single digits.”

Extra bases

Left fielder Simon Muzziotti threw out a runner at second base when Nick Gordon tried to tag up from first on a sacrifice fly in the second inning. ... Faded former top prospect Scott Kingery went 2-for-2 with a walk. ... Francisco Morales gave up two runs on one hit and three walks in the bottom of the ninth. ... Left-hander Bailey Falter will take his first turn in the fifth-starter competition at 12:05 p.m. Thursday against the Red Sox in Fort Myers, Fla. ESPN will televise the game.

