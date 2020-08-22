The Phillies welcomed back one productive outfielder on Saturday while placing another on the shelf.
Adam Haseley was activated from the injured list before Saturday’s game in Atlanta, and Jay Bruce was placed on the 10-day IL with a strained left quadriceps.
Bruce “just felt that it wasn’t getting better doing what he was doing,” Phillies manager Joe Girardi said. “He was probably, I don’t know, 50 percent, 60 percent, when it came to running. We need to knock it out so he can be a complete player for us.”
Bruce left last Sunday’s game with a sore quad but started two of the next four games. He started 13 of the team’s first 21 games, including seven in left field.
Haseley was placed on the injured list on Aug. 13 with a sprained left wrist after posting a .792 OPS in his first 22 plate appearances. He’ll split time in center field with Roman Quinn.
Bruce retained the power stroke he had last summer after the Phillies acquired him in June. He has homered four times this season and posted a .596 slugging percentage in 55 plate appearances, but like last summer, Bruce finds himself on the injured list. Last season, he went on the injured list on July 17 with a strained oblique and started just four of the team’s final 67 games.
The Phillies designated Deolis Guerra for assignment and optioned Cole Irvin and Connor Brogdon to Lehigh Valley to make room for new relievers Brandon Workman, Heath Hembree, and David Hale. ... Zach Eflin will start Sunday night’s series finale against Braves and right-hander Josh Tomlin. It will be the first of the teams’ two-straight appearances on ESPN’s Sunday Night Baseball.