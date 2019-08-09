Haseley had been one of the Phillies’ hottest hitters over the last two weeks, which caused some eyebrows to be raised over his demotion. He has 14 hits in his last 40 at-bats (.350) and is 23-for-84 (.274) with a .315 on-base percentage and three home runs overall in two call-ups since being rushed to the big leagues in June to help replace injured left fielder Andrew McCutchen and suspended center fielder Odubel Herrera.