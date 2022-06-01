Amid a streak of five straight losses, the Phillies received some more bad news Wednesday: second baseman Jean Segura will be out 10-12 weeks with a fracture of his right index finger. And Bryce Harper was a late scratch from the lineup with right forearm soreness.

Segura will need surgery, which could happen as early as Friday. He injured his right index finger Tuesday night while attempting to square up for a bunt. He was hit by a pitch and immediately pulled from the game. Segura is on the 10-day IL.

“It’s a big loss,” manager Joe Girardi said. “Jean is an everyday player that’s productive for us. It gives guys an opportunity to step up, and we’re going to need guys to step up. It’s unfortunate. You see him call you right out there, and that worries you. I don’t know if any of us anticipated that it would be this.”

Segura has been one of the Phillies’ more consistent hitters and stronger defensive players. He ranks second on the team in batting average (.275), third in OBP (.324) and fourth in slugging percentage (.407). He also is a dynamic base stealer and leads the team in stolen bases with eight.

As corresponding roster moves, the Phillies designated Roman Quinn for assignment and recalled reliever Cristopher Sánchez and infielder Nick Maton from triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Girardi is unsure of how they’ll handle the second base position in Segura’s absence but said they could platoon the position. Maton was in the lineup at second base for Wednesday’s game.

“He’s been playing,” Girardi said of Maton. “He had a really good month of May. So we’re going to get him right in there.”

Infielder Didi Gregorius is continuing his rehab assignment at triple-A Lehigh Valley, which sets the Phillies back two infielders. Girardi said Gregorius will DH on Wednesday and is hopeful he will rejoin the big league club soon.

“This is a difficult loss,” Girardi said of Segura. “There’s no way to sugarcoat it. Teams go through this; you’ve got to find a way to figure it out. Find a way for guys to step up and put them in positions to be successful and players have to try not to do too much. I think that’s the worry when you have young players. Just do what you can.”

Harper, who has not played in the field since April 16, received a platelet-rich plasma (PRP) injection on May 15 to treat a small tear in the ulnar collateral ligament of his right elbow.