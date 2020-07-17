“I think you have to think about it,” Girardi said. “We’ve had guys practice bunting -- guys we would anticipate that might bunt in a situation like that. The hard thing about bunting today is the [velocity] in the game. It makes it really difficult and you get into those late-inning [pitchers] and it can be really difficult. It’s something we are going to have to take each game separate and evaluate all the parameters we have in front of us and make the best decision.”