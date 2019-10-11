But John Middleton, the franchise’s managing partner, is a Haverford School alumnus. He has had an ownership stake in the Phillies for a quarter-century. Of those three men, he understands the region, the way its people and sports fans think and act, the best. The relevance and power of that knowledge – and the evidence of just how much the Phillies’ decision-makers have been grappling with the unique nature of this region and its fans – became clear when Klentak was asked about the Phillies’ analytics department, the information the department provided, and the uses to which Klentak put that information.