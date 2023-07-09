Phillies put Jose Alvarado on injured list with elbow inflammation; Bryce Harper out of lineup

MIAMI — Phillies reliever José Alvarado hasn’t looked like himself lately, and on Sunday, we were given a potential reason why. Alvarado was placed on the 15-day injured list prior to Sunday’s game with left elbow inflammation (retroactive to Friday).

Alvarado said it had been lingering for a while. He said it started after the Phillies’ off day in Chicago on June 26, but that it felt like a different type of pain than his previous stint with left elbow inflammation in May.

This time, he felt the inflammation in the upper part of his forearm.

“I don’t really know what it is anymore, the trainers don’t know what it is anymore but we’re taking it as inflammation,” Alvarado said.

He said he doesn’t expect to miss more time than he did when he was placed on the injured list on May 10 and was out about a month. He has not taken a platelet-rich plasma injection and has not gotten an MRI.

He added that he’s not concerned. Manager Rob Thomson doesn’t have much concern, either.

“Like I said the other day with [Andrew] Painter, there’s always some concern, but it’s basically the same thing he had before,” Thomson said. “Some inflammation in the elbow and you’ve just got to calm it down, knock it out.”

Thomson said it’s possible that Alvarado’s control issues were a byproduct of his inflammation. Alvarado has a 2.31 ERA with nine walks in 11⅔ innings since he returned from the injured list.

He had a .063 ERA with no walks over 14⅓ innings prior to his first stint on the injured list.

As a corresponding move, the Phillies recalled reliever Andrew Bellatti from triple-A Lehigh Valley. Bellatti has a 1.20 ERA in 15 innings with Lehigh Valley.

Harper sits out

A few innings after Bryce Harper was hit by a pitch on his surgically-repaired right elbow on Saturday, he exited the game. After the game he said he was sore, and wasn’t sure if he’d play on Sunday. He and the Phillies decided to be cautious and have him sit out Sunday’s game. It’s possible he might be available to pinch hit.

Extra bases

Josh Harrison jammed his wrist while diving for a ball on Sunday and came in feeling sore. The Phillies decided to scratch him from the lineup a few hours before the game and have Cristian Pache play center field and Brandon Marsh play left… The Phillies’ rotation will line up like this after the All-Star break: Cris Sanchez against the Padres at home on Friday, Taijuan Walker and Ranger Suárez in the doubleheader on Saturday, Zack Wheeler on Sunday and Aaron Nola on July 18 against Milwaukee at home…Thomson said the Phillies will reassess Andrew Painter after the All-Star break. Recent tests showed that the tear in his right elbow is healing…Mick Abel flashed 99 mph in his start at the MLB Futures Game on Saturday night, pitching one scoreless inning with two strikeouts. Justin Crawford went 0-for-2 with a strikeout and a sacrifice fly. Thomson didn’t watch it but heard about Abel’s performance. “Abel was, I guess, outstanding,” Thomson said. “Ninety-eight, 99 mph, two strikeouts, it’s good. Good for him.”

