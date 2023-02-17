Phillies, Jose Alvarado agree to three-year contract extension

CLEARWATER, Fla. — In a span of nine months, José Alvarado has completed a remarkable, 180-degree turnaround of his career.

Alvarado signed a three-year contract extension, the Phillies announced Friday, that includes a club option for 2026. Financial terms weren’t disclosed, but according to a source, the deal brings a total guarantee of $22 million.

Two weeks ago, Alvarado avoided arbitration by agreeing with the Phillies on a $3.45 million salary for this year. The extension will kick in next season, which would’ve been Alvarado’s first year of free agency. The hard-throwing 27-year-old lefty will make $9 million in 2024 and 2025 with a $9 million option (or $500,000 buyout) for 2026.

”I’m very happy for this new opportunity,” Alvarado said before Phillies pitchers and catchers worked out Friday. “I’m so happy, man.”

It’s a dramatic turn of events for Alvarado, who got demoted to triple A last May with a 7.62 ERA. He returned to the majors two weeks later, posted a 1.22 ERA in his last 41 appearances, and struck out 64 of the final 144 batters he faced in the regular season.

Alvarado emerged as manager Rob Thomson’s most trusted reliever in the playoffs, right up until he allowed Yordan Alvarez’s go-ahead three-run homer in the sixth inning of Game 6 of the World Series in Houston.

”I know I had a bad start last season,” Alvarado said. “I say never give up. Baseball’s not easy. I got sent down to play for two weeks, like 17 days. My mind was like, ‘Never change. Be the same guy, Alvarado. Come in early, work out, give me the ball, pitch and compete.’

“When I came back to the big leagues, I said, ‘OK, just throw the ball, attack the hitter, and that’s it.’”