Phillies reinstate José Alvarado from suspension; Nolan Hoffman optioned

Phillies reliever José Alvarado has been reinstated from his 80-game suspension and was added to the 26-man roster on Tuesday.

Alvarado was suspended without pay on May 18 after testing positive for exogenous testosterone, a performance-enhancing drug, according to Major League Baseball. He is not eligible for the postseason as part of the suspension.

Advertisement

He left town without talking about the suspension, even to his Phillies teammates. He broke his silence on Aug. 5, when he returned to Citizens Bank Park to be with his team.

» READ MORE: Zack Wheeler undergoes procedure to remove blood clot; Phillies uncertain if he will pitch again in 2025

He said in a statement posted to Instagram on Aug. 5 that he “made a mistake” taking the substance and apologized.

“I watched my team every day,” Alvarado said then. “It was hard. A couple of moments, I said to my family, ‘This is my time’ [to pitch]. But that happened. I flush the toilet. That’s it. I’m here.”

Alvarado, who went to Venezuela during his suspension, pitched five scoreless innings during an assignment at triple-A Lehigh Valley to prepare for his return.

Alvarado has a 2.70 ERA and 25 strikeouts in 20 innings over 20 appearances this season.

Right-handed pitcher Nolan Hoffman was optioned to Lehigh Valley to make room for Alvarado on the 26-man roster. Left-handed pitcher Josh Walker has been designated for assignment to make space on the 40-man roster.