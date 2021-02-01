“Every player that is out there, you look at where they have strengths and where they have weaknesses and we’ll attack their weaknesses,” Girardi said. “I know for me, I could block to my right better than I could block to my left, so I used to attack it every spring training and work very hard during the season. We will do those things. Hopefully we’ll be able to consistently put people in the same position when we start spring training … so we’re not moving guys around and trying to figure it out and they’ll get comfortable and make vast improvements.”