Rhys Hoskins said two years ago that he had a “gut feeling’' the Phillies would sign either Bryce Harper or Manny Machado. Two months later, his gut feeling proved correct.
So does the clairvoyant first baseman have a gut feeling this winter about the team’s chances to sign J.T. Realmuto?
“I do,” Hoskins said. “I think with the players we have on the roster so far and what No. 10 was able to do here — not only on the field but in the clubhouse, as well — they’ll find a way to get it done. I don’t know anything that you don’t know. But just a gut feeling, I think he comes back here. I think he really enjoyed his time. Hopefully, the front office puts something together that he and his agent feel comfortable with and he’s back in red pinstripes.”
Hoskins has a gut feeling about Realmuto — who the Phillies remain engaged with — and real optimism about his own status for the season. Hoskins underwent surgery in October to repair the ulnar collateral ligament in his left elbow but expects to be fully ready for opening day.
“I expect to be ready to go before then, as we stand right now,” said Hoskins, who is already swinging a bat. “It’s a good feeling. Things have gone well so far. I’m learning a lot about the rehab process and what it’s like after you’ve had a surgery. But things are going well. It’s basically all about normalizing strengths and we’re well on our way to doing that.”
Hoskins will report next month to spring training and expects to ease himself into action while making sure the strength in his left arm matches up to his right. His target date is the season opener on April 9, not the team’s first February workout.
The Phillies continue to plan to have a traditional six-week camp in Clearwater, which should be plenty of time for Hoskins to get ready.
“There’s some random things that we have to make sure that I can do without hesitation,” Hoskins said. “Like diving, for instance. That’s such a reactionary play and I have to make sure that the joint is able to withstand that.”
Hoskins’ injury, which occurred in September while placing a tag at first base, came at a crushing time as the Phillies were fighting for a playoff berth and Hoskins was the team’s hottest hitter after pulling himself from a brutal slump.
He had a .691 OPS in his first 16 games of the season as a rough finish to 2019 seeped into 2020. But Hoskins recovered, posting a .991 OPS in his next 25 games before the injury.
As disappointing as last season’s finish was, the Phillies were able to see that Hoskins can be a key part of their lineup and produce the way he did in the first half of 2019. Hoskins’ ability to continue that production could be the key to unlocking the Phillies’ offense.
“The biggest thing that I learned was just the fact that it could be turned around,” Hoskins said. “ … Knowing that because of the nature of this game and how hard it can be, I will struggle again. That’s just how it goes. But it’s pretty comforting that after I struggled that much in 2019, that I can get back to being more of my normal self.”
Dave Dombrowski, the team’s president of baseball operations, said Monday that the Phillies have talked to Realmuto and will continue to keep a dialogue open. The Athletic reported last weekend that the Phillies have offered Realmuto a five-year deal worth more than $100 million.
Earlier on Monday, reliever Archie Bradley tweeted “#SIGNJT” after he signed his one-year deal. Along with Hoskins’ gut feeling, Bryce Harper has not been shy about his desire for the team to sign Realmuto. It seems that every player in the clubhouse has pulled for Realmuto.
“I don’t blame them, we feel the same as they do,” Dombrowski said. “We’re all on the same page.”
While Hoskins waits to see if his gut feeling is keen again, he has watched Dombrowski bulk up the team’s bullpen with Bradley and four other hard throwers. The bullpen was the primary reason the Phillies missed the playoffs last season and the new regime has worked aggressively to upgrade it.
The competition in the division will be stiffer this season. The Mets have greatly improved, the Braves have won three-straight NL East titles, the Nationals are two years removed from a World Series crown, and the Marlins reached the playoffs last year.
But the Phillies should still be in the fight for a playoff berth. And their punches will carry much more weight if Hoskins’ intuition is right.
“I think there’s more moves in store,” Hoskins said. “Especially as things start to heat up here in the market. But you have to be happy with what’s been done so far.”