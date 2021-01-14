Dave Dombrowski, the Phillies’ new president of baseball operations, reiterated in an MLB Network Radio interview last week that acquiring a catcher and getting help for the bullpen are the team’s top priorities. In the end, the Phillies may be Realmuto’s best fit. Or maybe another team (the Toronto Blue Jays if they whiff on center fielder George Springer; the New York Yankees if they don’t bring back infielder DJ LeMahieu; the Los Angeles Angels if they’re unable to trade for the Chicago Cubs’ Willson Contreras) will swoop in and grab the best catcher in baseball.