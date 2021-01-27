An alarmist might point out that Mauer, Posey, and McCann were all much better offensive players before the age of 30 than they were after the age of 30 and that’s true. Mauer and Posey lost much of their ability to hit for power while McCann’s batting average and on-base percentage significantly dipped. Realmuto will turn 30 on March 18, but his offensive ability has trended upward in his two seasons with the Phillies. He hit a career-high 25 home runs in 2019 and had 11 in 47 games last season. His .349 on-base percentage and .840 OPS during the pandemic-shortened 2021 season were both career highs.