Add in the fact that 27-year-old catcher Jorge Alfaro was also part of the deal and he still has the potential to become an All-Star and it is obvious that all the negotiating leverage is in Realmuto’s favor with the Phillies. While it’s true that a lot of fans despised Jayson Werth when he left via free agency, it’s more likely that the Phillies will feel the wrath of the paying customers if they fail to sign Realmuto.