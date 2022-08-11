As if scoring runs against Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom wasn’t going to be challenging enough this weekend, the Phillies will have to face the twin New York Mets aces without Kyle Schwarber.

Schwarber, the National League’s home run leader, left Thursday’s game in the fifth inning with a strained right calf. Interim manager Rob Thomson characterized the injury as “mild,” but Schwarber said it’s doubtful he will play Friday night against Scherzer.

“They took a look at it. Sounds like it could be a day-to-day thing,” Schwarber said after the Phillies’ 3-0 loss to the Miami Marlins. “I’m going to treat it as that. I’m going to try to get back as soon as I can.”

The Phillies begin a three-game series Friday night in New York. They will face Scherzer in the opener followed Saturday night by deGrom.

Schwarber said he has been playing through a sore calf for a few weeks. He felt it tighten early in Thursday’s game and said he “wouldn’t have been really serviceable” if a ball had been hit to left field. He informed the coaching staff, and after drawing a fifth-inning walk, he was lifted for a pinch runner.

The Phillies figure to be cautious with Schwarber. Calf injuries tend to linger and can worsen if a player tries to rush back. Schwarber said it’s too soon to know if he would be able to stay in the lineup as the designated hitter even if he can’t play left field.

“We’ll have to just cross that when we get there,” he said. “I want to be back as quick as I can, but also don’t want to do anything that’s outrageous to hurt the team and be down for extended amount of time, too.”

Schwarber’s importance to the lineup can’t be underestimated. He has solidified the leadoff spot since June, batting atop the order in 63 of the last 65 games. And although he’s batting only .211 with a league-leading 144 strikeouts, he has 34 homers, 69 RBIs, and an .815 on-base plus slugging percentage.

The Phillies are still without Bryce Harper, who has not yet faced pitching in his attempt to return from a broken left thumb. They recently got Jean Segura back after 10 weeks on the injured list with a fractured right index finger.

Without Schwarber, Matt Vierling likely will play left field and may be the choice to bat in the leadoff spot.

“We’ll have to put the trainers on him [Friday] and see if we can treat it out,” Thomson said.

Schwarber missed time last year because of a hamstring strain but said he hasn’t dealt previously with a calf injury.

“I always pride myself on trying to be out there every single day,” he said. “For something like this to just come up out of nowhere, really, and act up, it’s definitely frustrating. But you’ve just got to be able to take care of it.

“These guys are playing great. Just because one guy’s down, we’ve shown it where everyone steps up. It’s going to be the same kind of thing here. Even though I won’t be able to play [Friday], I’m sure someone’s going to step up and make a big play or have a great at-bat.”