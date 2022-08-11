For 2½ months, the Phillies have outplayed nearly every team in the National League. They went on their best 60-game roll since 2011 and elbowed their way into a playoff spot.

But they are about to face their biggest test yet.

Bring on the Mets.

Never mind Thursday’s 3-0 loss to the Miami Marlins, in which the Phillies loaded the bases with nobody out in the ninth inning and got doused by a bucket of ice water. So, instead of zooming up the Jersey Turnpike with an eight-game winning streak at their back, they endured the lemon-sour taste of getting shut out by rookie Edward Cabrera and three relievers.

Hey, it happens. Not a big deal.

The next three games will be far more revelatory. The Phillies are scheduled to face Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom, the modern version of Randy Johnson and Curt Schilling, in the first two games at Citi Field. In a macro sense, they will meet the first-place Mets for the first time since May 29, the perfect chance to prove to the baseball world that they’re really a different team now.

It sure seemed that way Wednesday night, when the Phillies authored an impressive eighth-inning comeback against Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara, the presumptive Cy Young Award favorite. It was one of those signature victories, a sign that something special may be happening.

But the Mets have been the class of the NL East since opening day. They manhandled the tough Atlanta Braves last week and appear poised to go wire-to-wire for the division title. Further, they have won six games in a row, eight of nine, and 15 of 17.

In getting muted by Cabrera and Co., the Phillies lost for only the second time in 14 games. They are 40-20 since June 3, when they fired Joe Girardi and appointed interim manager Rob Thomson. The bullpen is reliable for the first time in years. The defense is better. And without Bryce Harper, the offense is humming.

Well, mostly. One day after Alcantara held the Phillies to two hits through seven innings, Cabrera gave up three hits in 5⅔ innings, allowing only two runners to reach second base. Behind him, the Marlins passed the baton from Scott Okert to Dylan Floro to Tanner Scott.

The Phillies’ defense let down Kyle Gibson in the second inning. Rhys Hoskins flubbed a grounder, Jean Segura lost an infield fly in the sun, and the Marlins scored an unearned run on Joey Wendle’s two-out single.

Miami extended the lead with a two-out rally in the sixth inning against Gibson. Nick Fortes singled, went to third on Charles Leblanc’s single, then scored on a wild pitch. Lewin Díaz followed with an RBI double.

Schwarber leaves early

Kyle Schwarber exited after drawing a walk in the fifth inning and was replaced by Brandon Marsh. Thomson said after the game that Schwarber has a mild right calf strain and will be reevaluated Friday.

Schwarber appeared to favor his left leg after pursuing a pop fly to shallow left field that was caught by shortstop Bryson Stott in the top of the fifth.

Schwarber, who has solidified the Phillies’ leadoff spot, leads the league with 34 home runs and 144 strikeouts.

A rally thwarted

The Phillies had the makings of more eighth-inning magic, but plate umpire Roberto Ortíz’s called third strike on a low pitch to Alec Bohm blunted the rally.

Marsh lined a one-out double and Hoskins walked to bring Bohm to the plate. After working the count full, Bohm got punched out on a pitch that seemed to be in the same location below the strike zone as the second pitch of the at-bat, which was called a ball.

The Marlins called on Scott, a lefty, to face lefty-hitting Darick Hall. The Phillies countered with scorching-hot J.T. Realmuto, who struck out to end the threat.