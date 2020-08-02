It is so much more warped than opening day because only the really unlucky or possibly undisciplined get to experience a reboot. The Phillies, of course, fall into the unlucky category in more ways than one as they prepare for Monday night’s 7:05 re-opener against the New York Yankees at Yankee Stadium. Of all the ballparks in all the towns in all the world, the Miami Marlins had to walk into theirs on the original opening day. Apparently it wasn’t enough for the lowly Marlins to simply beat the Phillies the way they did last season. This season they beat them and also made them join them in sitting out the first full week of the season.