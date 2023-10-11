Have the Phillies had a playoff loss worse than Monday’s? Maybe, in the 1977 ‘Black Friday’ collapse.

As so many Phillies fans who have endured far beyond their quotas of frustrations through the years, for Larry Shenk, what he witnessed Monday night was particularly painful.

The Phillies squandered a 4-0 lead and eventually lost a game that ended with an almost unimaginable sequence turning into an unprecedented double-play.

Yet, said Shenk, who for decades was the Phillies’ media-relations mogul, “I’ve seen worse.”

If he had to choose the worst, he would vote for the “Black Friday” collapse of Oct. 7, 1977, when the Phillies somehow watched a two-run lead over the Los Angeles Dodgers evaporate with two outs in the ninth inning. The Phils would be eliminated in the league championship series the next day.

That vote was no trivial matter for a man who had lived through the Phillies’ horrific 1964 collapse, when they lost out on a chance to play in the World Series by blowing a 6½ game lead with 12 to play. That disaster unfolded over a 10-game losing streak that began on Sept. 24.

What happened on Oct. 7, 1977, was compressed into one nightmarish sequence.

With 63,719 fans screaming their lungs out at Veterans Stadium, the Phillies up 5-3 with two outs, and the best-of-five series tied at 1-1, Dodgers veteran Vic Davalillo pinch hit for catcher Steve Yeager and reached first on a drag bunt.

Pinch hitter Manny Mota then hit a deep fly to left that Greg Luzinski couldn’t corral, and his errant relay throw allowed Davalillo to score. Phillies manager Danny Ozark had decided against deploying defensive replacement Jerry Martin to left field, which he usually did. Martin likely would have caught the ball.

The next hitter, Davey Lopes, hit a bullet to third that bounced off third baseman Mike Schmidt’s glove, ricocheted to shortstop Larry Bowa, who fired to first. First baseman Richie Hebner was sure the game was over. The first-base umpire didn’t agree. Hebner went ballistic.

Hebner and other Phillies were certain Lopes was out. To this day, Shenk agrees. This was long before the era of replay, and it’s not clear that the call would have been overturned in any event.

With Lopes on first, Phillies reliever Gene Garber threw away a pickoff attempt, moving Lopes to second. He then scored when shortstop Bill Russell squirted a single under Garber’s legs into centerfield.

Ballgame.

Was that worse than Monday’s ending, when Braves’ centerfielder Michael Harris II made a sensational catch, and baserunner Bryce Harper was doubled off first — the only time a postseason game had ended in such a fashion?

Shenk says yes, and so does Phillies beat writer Scott Lauber, who detailed the 1977 game in his book Big 50: Philadelphia Phillies, and a 2020 Inquirer podcast. It is still the reigning champ, says Lauber. He points out that this series is far from over, and that if the Phils win, Monday will have been a footnote.

In 1977, “Black Friday” was followed by a bleak sequel. On Oct. 8, 1977, the Phillies were eliminated when they lost a dismal game in a steady rain that the league insisted on playing.

National League President Chub Feeney watched that deciding game stoically from the stands.

Shenk said he saw Feeney after the game and said, “‘I got a problem. I can’t turn off the shower.’ He didn’t laugh very much.”

