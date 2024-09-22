Phillies head home looking to clinch NL East title after dropping series to the Mets

NEW YORK — Zack Wheeler stood on the mound, an early run having dulled a frenzied crowd in the Mets’ final regular-season home game, and the night seemed ripe for a celebration.

But the Phillies apparently preferred a house party.

How else to make sense of what happened here this weekend? In need of one victory to lock up their first National League East title in 13 years, the Phillies dropped back-to-back games, including a 2-1 cuticle-cutter on national television Sunday night.

It came down to the final batter. Bryson Stott swiped two bases to put the tying run on third. But one night after recording a four-out save, Mets closer Edwin Díaz finished off a six-out gem by striking out Kody Clemens.

And so, Brandon Nimmo’s leadoff homer against Wheeler in the sixth inning held up as the game-winner and kept the Phillies’ magic number frozen at one for a second game in a row.

Instead of spraying champagne all over the visiting clubhouse at Citi Field, the Phillies boarded a bus and headed home, where they will open a three-game series Monday night against the Cubs. It will be the 4,755th day since they last clinched a division title.

Maybe that will be the charm.

The Phillies have been in first place every day since May 3. If anyone could push them over the top, it figured to be Wheeler, who entered with a 1.71 ERA in his last nine starts.

And Wheeler did his part.

But the Phillies didn’t generate much offense after Alec Bohm’s RBI single in the first inning. The Mets called on Díaz in the eighth inning, and he struck out Bryce Harper and got Bohm to ground out to leave the tying run on third base.

Stott worked a one-out walk in the ninth and stole third as J.T. Realmuto struck out for the second out of the inning. Brandon Marsh walked before Díaz fanned Clemens to close it out.

The Phillies squeezed a drop of juice out of Citi Field with a first-inning run on Trea Turner’s single and a two-out hit by Bohm. But they left the pulp — and let Mets starter Tylor Megill off the ropes in a 28-pitch inning — when Realmuto flew out with the bases loaded.

So, Wheeler took the mound with a one-run lead instead of a multi-run advantage. Weirdly, he was making his first start of the season against his former team — and his first in Queens since 2022.

Wheeler is also making a closing argument for the Cy Young Award. And he was as convincing as ever, save for a two-out uprising in the second inning when Matt Vientos doubled to the gap in left-center and scored the tying run on Tyrone Taylor’s single through the left side.