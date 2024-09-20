Phillies clinch a playoff berth for the third season in a row with blowout of Mets

NEW YORK — For months, it felt inevitable.

The fastest start in franchise history will do that. The Phillies won 37 of 51 games, and 45 of 64, their postseason odds rocketing to nearly 100% by Memorial Day. Heck, they could have printed playoff tickets in June and appeared only slightly overconfident.

Advertisement

But baseball grinds down even the good teams. The Phillies endured a midsummer swoon that never threatened to shove them out of first place but did bruise their invincibility. And they dropped three of four games this week, which kept the beer on ice longer than expected.

» READ MORE: How the Phillies’ path to a World Series is shaping up in a wide open National League playoff field

So after Alec Bohm launched a three-run homer into the New York night in the fourth inning Friday to power a 12-2 rout of the Mets that finally turned inevitable into reality, it only felt appropriate for the Phillies to raise a toast to locking up a playoff spot for the third season in a row.

Red October, welcome back to Philadelphia.

The real party, with beer goggles and the spraying of suds in all corners of the clubhouse, will wait at least another day. Because with one more victory this weekend over the second-place Mets, the Phillies will clinch their first National League East title since 2011.

But there isn’t anyone in baseball who takes the postseason for granted, even in an age when 12 of the 30 teams get in. The Phillies recently went 10 seasons without making it. They now have the fourth-longest active streak of playoff appearances, trailing the Dodgers, Astros, and Braves. And Atlanta’s six-year run is in danger of ending.

So, yes, it’s an achievement to be cherished.

The Phillies — at 92-62, amid their best season since 2011 — punched their ticket by rallying from a 2-0 first-inning deficit. They tied it in the third on Nick Castellanos’ two-out RBI double against Mets starter David Peterson, then cracked it open like a piñata with six runs in the fourth.

» READ MORE: Three big questions for the Phillies as they close in on clinching the NL East and prepare for the NLDS

In what might have amounted to a preview of his postseason strategy, manager Rob Thomson stacked the lineup with right-handed hitters against Peterson, a lefty. Edmundo Sosa started at second base over Bryson Stott; Weston Wilson started in left field over Brandon Marsh.

Sure enough, Sosa kick-started the fourth-inning rally with a one-out single before Wilson doubled to left field. Johan Rojas, who notched a playoff-clinching walk-off single last September, drove them in with a double down the left-field line to open a 4-2 lead.

Rojas stole third, one of a season-high five steals for the Phillies, and scored on Trea Turner’s two-out single against reliever Adam Ottavino. Turner stole second, prompting the Mets to intentionally walk Bryce Harper. Turner and Harper executed a double steal before Bohm, back in his familiar cleanup spot, went deep on a sweeper to make it 8-2.

Cristopher Sánchez overcame a season-high five walks to complete five innings and spare the bullpen an excessively long night. He gave up a leadoff homer to Jose Iglesias in a two-run first inning and turned over a six-run lead to Orion Kerkering.

And although Sánchez sidestepped the walks, his early struggle continued a mystifying trend in which he has posted a 2.05 ERA at home compared to a 5.02 mark on the road. The Phillies have looked into it without reaching any conclusions. At first, Thomson wondered if Sánchez faced better teams on the road. That hasn’t been the case.

“He was better on the road last year,” Thomson said pregame. “I don’t know whether it’s a year-to-year thing, case-by-case. I don’t know what it is. There’s something to it, for sure.”

» READ MORE: Phillies playoffs: Schedule, tickets, opponent, and everything we know now that they’ve clinched

Regardless, it’s something the Phillies will take into consideration as they configure their rotation for the postseason.

Oh, and Thomson, superstitious as anyone, officially can start talking about the postseason now, even though the Phillies have been planning for it for months.

Red October is less than two weeks away.