About-face? Brandon Marsh has picked up a few hits for the Phillies against left-handers lately

SEATTLE — Ten days or so ago, Rob Thomson struck up a conversation around the batting cage with Brandon Marsh, who told the Phillies manager about a change in his approach against left-handed pitchers.

“I’m really, really going to focus on staying low to left [field] and high to right,” Marsh said, a reference to hitting pitches the other way rather than trying to launch everything to right field. “Just staying on the ball, staying to left-center.”

There’s outsized emphasis on Marsh’s production against lefties because it’s the only thing preventing him from playing every day. The 26-year-old outfielder batted .229 with a .717 OPS with 43 strikeouts in 110 plate appearances vs. lefties last season and has regressed this year to .185 with a .487 OPS and 26 strikeouts entering Sunday’s series finale against the Mariners.

Marsh’s struggles to hit lefties even compelled the Phillies to pursue a righty-hitting outfielder at the trade deadline. They acquired Austin Hays from the Orioles and have given him everyday at-bats.

But Thomson gave Marsh a rare start against a lefty at home last Sunday, and Marsh singled against Guardians rookie Joey Cantillo. Marsh tripled down the right-field line against Mariners lefty reliever Jhonathan Díaz in the ninth inning Friday night and lined a two-run single through the right side against another lefty, Tayler Saucedo, in the fifth inning Saturday night.

The three hits represent 30% of Marsh’s season total against lefties.

And they might have bought him a few more chances to face them, too.

“I think so,” Thomson said, “if he stays like this.”

Marsh has worked with Kyle Schwarber on developing a better lefty-on-lefty approach. Early in his career, Schwarber often sat out against lefties. It took time to prove he could hit them. And he’s hitting them better than ever this season, taking a .340 average and 1.034 OPS against lefties into Sunday’s game.

“We’ve been grinding, really trying to make it a point,” Marsh said. “Just really trying to see the ball deep and just let the swing go.”

The Phillies are scheduled to face Clayton Kershaw on Tuesday night in Los Angeles and Jordan Montgomery later in the week in Arizona. If Thomson sticks with a platoon in center field, righty-hitting Johan Rojas would start those games.

But if Marsh and Hays are productive, the Phillies could prioritize offense in the outfield over Rojas’ elite center-field defense. Hays was 6-for-25 with one double and one homer in six games for the Phillies entering play Sunday; Marsh was 8-for-26 with one double and two homers since the Phillies acquired Hays.

Whatever the case, internal competition never hurts.

“Yeah, I know [Marsh] wants to play every day, and in order to do that, you’ve got to be able to hit the lefties — a little bit, anyway,” Thomson said. “He’s making a conscious effort.”

Sixth sense

In an offshoot of using reliever Orion Kerkering as an opener Saturday night, Thomson told Jeff Hoffman that he would likely pitch earlier in the game than expected. Sure enough, Hoffman entered in the sixth inning.

And after giving up three earned runs in his previous 41 appearances, he allowed four in an eventual 6-5, 10-inning loss to the Mariners.

Thomson said he intends to use Hoffman and lefty José Alvarado a little bit differently now that the Phillies added Carlos Estévez in a deadline trade with the Angels. While Estévez will get most of the ninth-inning opportunities, Thomson will slide Hoffman and Alvarado into the seventh and eighth innings.

Depending on the matchups, they may even pitch in the sixth.

Extra bases

Ranger Suárez (back) is scheduled to throw a bullpen session Monday at Dodger Stadium. Thomson said last week that Suárez might rejoin the rotation this week in Arizona, but it’s more likely that he will return once the Phillies get home next week. … Taijuan Walker (finger) is lined up to continue his minor-league assignment Tuesday night at triple-A Lehigh Valley. … Nick Castellanos’ 15-pitch at-bat in the second inning Sunday was the longest in the majors this season. He wound up grounding out. … Apropos of the White Sox’s 20th loss in a row Sunday, the 1961 Phillies hold the major-league record with 23 consecutive losses. … Aaron Nola (11-4, 3.43 ERA) will start Monday night at Dodger Stadium against Tyler Glasnow (8-6, 3.50).