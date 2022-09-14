MIAMI — In deciding to move Bryce Harper from the cleanup spot to his familiar No. 3 hole in the order last weekend, Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson reasoned that the Washington Nationals didn’t have a lefty reliever to face both Kyle Schwarber and Harper in the late innings of a close game.

But here was Harper, batting third again Tuesday night, even though the Miami Marlins have four lefties in their bullpen.

“When you’re facing a guy like [Sandy] Alcantara,” Thomson said, referring to the Marlins ace and Cy Young Award favorite in the National League, “you’re hoping you get to the bullpen. He’s got the ability to go way deep in the game. So we might as well try to take care of him.”

The Phillies have taken care of Alcantara unlike any other team. They’ve faced him six times and won four of them, the latest victory coming via a two-run home run from Nick Maton in a 2-1 nailbiter to open a three-game series before a friends-and-family gathering (announced crowd: 5,801) in Miami.

Wait, Nick Maton? Yes, you read that right. The Phillies’ super-sub, filling in again in right field for injured Nick Castellanos, smashed an 0-2 sinker off the scoreboard above the right-field bullpen to erase a 1-0 deficit in the seventh inning. He also became the only player to take Alcantara deep twice this season, having hit a solo shot against him last week at Citizens Bank Park.

Maton’s third homer in his last four games supported Bailey Falter, the misnamed lefty who was effective once again in place of injured Zack Wheeler. Falter gave up four hits, including a solo homer to Bryan De La Cruz, in six innings before José Alvarado, Seranthony Domínguez, and David Robertson passed the bullpen baton for the final nine outs.

With 21 games remaining, the Phillies reduced their magic number to 18 over the Milwaukee Brewers to clinch a playoff spot. The Brewers were still playing in St. Louis.

The Phillies were attracted to Alcantara like a magnet this season. They played six series against the Marlins and faced the 27-year-old right-hander six times. And while Alcantara has a 2.24 ERA in 23 starts against everyone else, he allowed 15 runs in 42⅔ innings for a 3.16 ERA against the Phillies.

Consider it a confidence builder. When the playoffs roll around — and yes, it’s OK to start using the “P” word — the Phillies will face ace starters on the regular. It’s good to be able to draw on the experiences when they beat this season’s ace of aces in the NL.

Alcantara lost to the Phillies every which way. He gave up a game-tying two-run single to Didi Gregorius in the eighth inning of an eventual 3-2 Phillies victory on June 13. He allowed back-to-back seventh-inning doubles to Darick Hall and J.T. Realmuto in a hard-luck 2-1 loss July 15. The Phillies rallied for three runs against him for a rousing come-from-behind victory Aug. 10.

This time, they had Alcantara on the proverbial ropes in the fourth inning but Maton hit a two-out tapper back to the mound with the bases loaded. Otherwise, he dominated until the seventh inning. And even then, Jean Segura’s one-out single to right field hardly seemed menacing. But Alcantara hung a sinker to Maton, who turned it back around.

Third watch

Given their choice, the Phillies would prefer that Wheeler and Aaron Nola start the first two games of a playoff series, especially the best-of-three wild-card round.

But who should start Game 3?

The guess here is the Phillies would go with lefty Ranger Suárez, possibly with Zach Eflin behind him. It’s worth wondering, though, if Falter has pitched his way into the conversation.

With Wheeler missing his last four turns in the rotation because of right elbow inflammation, Falter stepped in and allowed a total of seven runs in 23⅔ innings for a 2.66 ERA. Most impressive, he didn’t walk a batter in any of the starts.

Falter’s victories have come against the Pittsburgh Pirates, Arizona Diamondbacks, and Marlins (twice), none of whom are heading to the playoffs. But his performance has been notable regardless of the competition.

Bending fences

The bullpen blew through the Marlins’ lineup — nine up, nine down — for Alvarado, Domínguez, and Robertson, with one hold-your-breath moment. Robertson gave up a warning-track fly ball to Brian Anderson in the ninth inning.

But center fielder Brandon Marsh tracked the ball, and with his back to the wall, he hauled it in. The wall panel appeared to move ever so slightly behind him, yet play continued without interruption.