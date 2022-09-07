In the bottom of the ninth inning, with one out and Bryce Harper on second base and the game tied at 2-2, the Marlins made the fateful decision to intentionally walk J.T. Realmuto to pitch to Jean Segura. It stuck with Segura, who had seven career walk off hits before he stepped up to the plate.

“It’s been like that for the last two years,” Segura said. “They keep walking people in front of me. It made me angry.”

Segura decided to reward the Marlins with a walk-off single to score Harper and give the Phillies a 3-2 win. He flipped his bat in the air before the ball touched the grass. He pumped his fist in the air as he ran, and when he arrived to first base, Segura slammed his helmet, turned to the Marlins dugout, and yelled “[expletive] you.”

“You walk people to pitch to me? I’ll take it,” he said.

The Phillies are on a quest to prove that they can win in September. They got off to an uninspired start -- tallying losses on Sept. 2, 3 and 4 -- but the players insist that this team is different. On Tuesday, they put meaning behinds those words.

This was not a shutdown win, by any means. Marlins starter Jesús Luzardo held the Phillies to just four hits and two earned runs. The Marlins tied it up, 2-2, in the bottom of the eighth, thanks to a sac fly from Brian Anderson off of Phillies reliever Connor Brogdon. The Phillies relief corps, in general, looked taxed; David Robertson, who is one of their more dominant arms, struggled to get through his outing in the ninth inning, allowing two walks and a single. Robertson was coming off of a 41-pitch outing on Sept. 4, and would not have been in the game if Corey Knebel or Seranthony Domínguez were available. But neither of those relievers are available, so Robertson took the ball.

Nevertheless, the Phillies did just enough to gut out a win. In the bottom of the sixth inning, they challenged a close call at home plate that was overturned. In the top of the ninth, J.T. Realmuto gifted Robertson an extra out, after firing a throw to second base to prevent Luke Williams from stealing the bag.

In the bottom of the ninth, Harper hit a fly ball that should have been caught, but left fielder Brian Anderson slipped on the wet grass and fumbled it. Segura took care of the rest from there.

“It’s pretty motivating for Jean Segura (to get intentionally walked),” said interim manager Rob Thomson. “He takes it a little bit personally. And he came through, in a big way.”

» READ MORE: Phillies could get reinforcements with Zach Eflin and Zack Wheeler working to return

Nola bounces back

Aaron Nola entered his start on Tuesday night with a chance to change the narrative. His last start was one of the worst of his eight-year career. After throwing a complete game on Aug. 25 against the Reds, he only pitched four innings on Aug. 30 in Arizona, allowing eight earned runs on 10 hits. Some wondered whether September Nola was coming early.

But he promptly silenced both his doubters and the Marlins lineup on Tuesday. He allowed only four hits and one earned run, with two walks. Most importantly, he gave the Phillies length. Nola was the first Phillies’ starter to go six innings or more since Bailey Falter started on Aug. 31. He exited his outing with two outs in the seventh inning.

“(It was) great,” Nola said. “That was one of the worst I’ve ever had, in Arizona. So, my main focus was to get the leadoff guy out, fill up the zone and try to get early outs. The guys played great behind me. Big hits late in the game. J.T. played a great game.”

Initially, it looked like Nola was headed towards another four inning-outing. In the top of the fourth, he allowed a double, a single, a forecourt and another single to put runners on first and second with one out. But he was able to deftly work his way out of it, inducing a pop out and an lineout to end the inning.

In the top of the seventh, Nola threw his 10th strikeout of the game, retiring Marlins catcher Nick Fortes. It was Nola’s 200th strikeout of the season, marking his fourth 200th-strikeout season of his career. He is one of only four big league pitchers to reach 200 strikeouts this season (Gerrit Cole, Corbin Burnes and Carlos Rodon are the other three).

The Phillies finally catch a break

Coming off of a six roadtrip in the which they went 1-5, the Phillies were due for something to go their way. In the bottom of the sixth inning, the baseball Gods smiled upon them. Edmundo Sosa doubled to lead off the inning, and then advanced to third on a wild pitch by Marlins starter Jesús Luzardo.

Rhys Hoskins walked to put a runner on first, and Alec Bohm hit a sac fly to left field. Sosa ran towards the bag and was initially called out. But the Phillies challenged the call, and upon closer examination, the umpires realized Fortes’ foot was out in front of the plate before the throw from left field was made.

The play was a violation of the home plate collision rule. The call was overturned and the Phillies got a 2-1 lead.

Sosa hits his first home run of 2022

It was a good day for Sosa, who made his first start since Aug. 31. He went 2-for-2 and hit his first home run of the season — a solo shot to left field that traveled 405 feet in the bottom of the third inning. As if that weren’t enough, Sosa made a nice grab, with runners on first on second and two outs, to rob Marlins centerfielder J.J. Bleday of a hit, and the Marlins of a run.