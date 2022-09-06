A few dozen media members, players, coaches and trainers huddled under the overhang of the Phillies dugout on Tuesday afternoon, eager to catch a glimpse of Zach Eflin. The right-handed pitcher hadn’t faced live hitters since June 25, when he tweaked his right knee while trying to make a barehanded throw to first base.

Given Eflin’s injury history — he’s had surgery on both knees — it was unclear whether or not he’d be back by the end of the season. But recently, he’s been making progress. Last week, Eflin threw bullpen sessions in Arizona and San Francisco. His next step was to pitch in a simulation game on Tuesday, which interim manager Rob Thomson said went “really good.”

Eflin threw 26 pitches over two innings. Thomson said he was hitting 93-94 mph, and that his stuff looked “crisp.” Eflin will likely need a rehab assignment, and with only 28 games remaining in the season, there won’t be time to stretch him out as a starter. But if all goes well, he could come back as a reliever.

Eflin wasn’t the only pitcher who threw in Tuesday’s simulation game. Reliever Seranthony Domínguez, who has been on the 15-day injured list since Aug. 21 (retroactive to Aug. 18) with right triceps tendinitis, also threw a few pitches. Thomson said he was hitting 95-96 mph, which is encouraging, given that Domínguez wasn’t throwing for a while. The Phillies will re-evaluate both Domínguez and Eflin on Wednesday and make a decision on whether they go on rehab assignments (and where).

Thomson is optimistic that if the pitchers do go on rehab assignments, they won’t need too much time. He said that Domínguez might only need one or two games, and Eflin, if he feels good after one game, could be back with the big league club a few days later.

Update on Zack Wheeler

Zack Wheeler, who has been sidelined with right forearm tendinitis since Aug. 25 (retroactive to Aug. 22), played catch out to 60 feet on Tuesday, and told his manager that he felt fine afterwards. Wheeler will likely get stretched out before he throws a bullpen, and could go on a rehab assignment after that. The Phillies’ trainers are going to map out a plan with him today.

Thomson said he would have preferred to have Wheeler back “yesterday” but it’ll likely be a little while.

“I would think that he’ll have to throw a couple of really solid bullpens,” Thomson said, “so that’s at least a week. We’ll see.”

Griff McGarry likely to pitch on Wednesday

The Phillies have been paying closer attention to top pitching prospect Griff McGarry of late. McGarry was promoted to triple-A Lehigh Valley on Monday, and was scheduled to pitch in a game in a relief, but the game was rained out. With an off-day on Tuesday, Thomson said it’s likely that McGarry will pitch on Wednesday.

McGarry is a starter, but has been used in relief in his last few outings because the Phillies want to see how he could fit in their bullpen. When asked whether McGarry joining the bullpen this season is realistic, Thomson said he doesn’t know.

“It’s just so we have another option,” Thomson said of McGarry. “He has a really good arm. And hopefully with (Zach) Eflin coming back, Seranthony (Domínguez) coming back, and (Zack) Wheeler coming back, we’ve got a whole bunch of options.”

Nick Castellanos MRI

Right-fielder Nick Castellanos, who was placed on the 10-day injured list on Sept. 4 (retroactive to Sept. 3) with a right oblique strain, got an MRI that showed he has a “mild strain,” per Thomson. He won’t do any work baseball-wise on Tuesday and might not do any on Wednesday, either. There’s no firm timeline for Castellanos’ return yet, but he “feels good,” according to Thomson. The Phillies are hoping that once he’s eligible to come off the injured list he can rejoin the club.