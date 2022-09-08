Phillies interim manager Rob Thomson gave Edmundo Sosa the start at shortstop over Bryson Stott on Wednesday night because Sosa went 2-for-2 with a home run the night before. Sosa rewarded his manager by giving him an even better performance in the Phillies’ 4-3 win over the Marlins on Wednesday.

Of the Phillies’ four RBI that game, there could be credited to Sosa. He went 3-for-3 with a home run, his second home run in two games (and his second of the season), a hard-hit liner that just went over the left center field wall. It gave the Phillies a 2-1 lead in the bottom of the third inning.

As if that weren’t enough, Sosa made an acrobatic-looking play in the top of the seventh inning to catch J.J. Bleday trying to steal second base. The shortstop jumped over Bleday as he was running towards the bag, and lifted down his glove while he was in the air, just getting it low enough for the tag.

Before Tuesday and Wednesday night, the last game Sosa had started was on Aug. 31. Despite the lack of regular playing time, the infielder has hit .357/.391/.667 since arriving in Philadelphia via trade on July 31.

Falter with a solid start

Falter wasn’t able to put together a quality start, like he did in his last three outings, but he still gave the Phillies enough length for a win. He pitched five and 1/3 innings, allowing seven hits, two earned runs with no walks, and three strikeouts.

Rhys Hoskins with a defensive gem

The numbers say that first baseman Rhys Hoskins has improved his defense this season, and he made an impressive play on Wednesday night to reinforce that. In the top of the sixth inning, Joey Wendle hit a ball down the first base line that bounced fair, but well behind him. Hoskins reacted quickly and made a diving stop and throw to Falter at first base, preventing the ball from dribbling past him down the line.

Vierling saves a run or two

In the top of the fifth inning, with runners on first and second and two outs, Marlins first baseman Garrett Cooper hit a liner to Matt Vierling, was was in right field. It looked like it was going to bounce just inside the foul line, and Vierling hustled to grab it, slamming into the wall in the process.

Falter tapped his glove to show Vierling his appreciation. If that ball had fallen for a hit, it likely would have scored a run. Instead, Vierling stopped the bleeding.

» READ MORE: Looming return of Zach Eflin will give the Phillies options as a reliever or opener