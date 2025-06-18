Bryson Stott breaks out of recent slump in Phillies’ 4-2 win over the Marlins

MIAMI — For days, Bryson Stott felt like he was close to breaking out.

Entering Wednesday’s game against the Marlins, Stott had been hitting .135 and slugging .154 in the month of June. He had not homered since May 17. But he still thought he was on the verge.

Advertisement

“My swing’s finally coming out now,” Stott said earlier this week, “and the results aren’t there yet, but my swings have been a lot better.”

» READ MORE: Nick Castellanos returns to Phillies lineup after a night on the bench. ‘We’re good,’ Rob Thomson says.

It took until the fourth inning of the eventual 4-2 win over Miami for a result to materialize. Stott sent a four-seam fastball from Marlins pitcher Adam Mazur over the center field wall, cashing in three of the four runs the Phillies scored in the inning.

Nick Castellanos had scored the other one. Making his return to the lineup after a one-game benching for an “inappropriate comment” made to Phillies manager Rob Thomson on Monday, he reached on a force out and scored on a single from J.T. Realmuto. Castellanos also doubled in the seventh inning, though a baserunning mistake led to him being erased in a double play. He singled in the ninth.

Phillies starter Ranger Suárez continued his stretch of dominance. He did not allow a hit until the third inning, on a softly hit ground ball just 63.6 mph that Suárez rushed the throw on, sailing it over first base. But outside of a solo home run from Connor Norby in the fifth, he shut down the Marlins over seven innings. Suárez allowed just four hits while striking out eight.

Matt Strahm pitched the ninth, entering the game to face a pocket of right-handers. He gave up a double and two singles, and allowed one run scored, but Castellanos made a catch on the run at the end to seal the win.