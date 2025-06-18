Nick Castellanos returns to Phillies lineup after a night on the bench. ‘We’re good,’ Rob Thomson says.

MIAMI — It was business as usual Wednesday for Nick Castellanos, who was back in the Phillies lineup against the Marlins.

Castellanos had been held out of Tuesday’s 8-3 loss — marking the first time the outfielder had not started in 236 games — because of an “inappropriate comment” he made to Phillies manager Rob Thomson. Castellanos said he had made the comment because he was displeased with being removed from Monday’s game for Johan Rojas as a defensive substitution in the eighth inning.

Thomson said that he and the right fielder have put the issue behind them.

“It’s gone. We’re good,” he said.

Thomson typically has not lifted Castellanos for defense except for blowout situations, but the decision to substitute Rojas for him in a close game Monday had been planned in advance. The Phillies have not faced a left-handed starter since June 9 against Colin Rea and the Cubs, so Rojas has spent a lot of time on the bench.

Thomson decided he would use Rojas’ defense if the situation called for it late in a game during this stretch of right-handers. Rojas ranks in the 94th percentile of MLB outfielders according to the StatCast metric outs above average, while Castellanos’ marker of minus-8 is the lowest among MLB outfielders.

Rojas is “really kind of an elite defender, so you might as well use him,” Thomson said Monday.

That’s still the plan, Thomson said, depending on the situation. But he conceded that he would “probably not” pull Castellanos from Wednesday’s game.

“Nick is as hard a worker as you’re going to find, both offensively and defensively,” Thomson said. “He’s very passionate about this game, and he works diligently every single day.”

Castellanos’ streak had been the second-longest in the majors behind Atlanta’s Matt Olson, who has started 405 straight games. Throughout Castellanos’ iron-man streak, “a day off his feet” still kept him in the lineup as designated hitter.

» READ MORE: Rob Thomson was right to punish Nick Castellanos. He probably should bench more Phillies more often.

Thomson said it’s possible he would be more inclined to give Castellanos a full day off if he needed one, now that the streak is over. But he also thinks it’s rare for Castellanos to need one.

“I wasn’t playing him every day just because of the streak, to tell you the truth,” Thomson said. “I mean, he’s a healthy guy, and he’s got great energy, and he’s always ready to play. So I’ve never felt that he needed it, I really didn’t.”

Harper improving

Thomson is hopeful that Bryce Harper may be able to resume throwing this week. Harper remained in Philadelphia during the team’s current trip to Miami to get treatment on his right wrist at home.

“Harp’s range of motion is getting a lot better,” Thomson said. “Strength is getting a lot better. So we’re getting close [to throwing]. That’ll be the first thing.”

Thomson also said he thinks Aaron Nola’s ankle sprain, which was the injury that originally landed the pitcher on the injured list in May, is behind him now. Nola is focused on recovering from a stress fracture in his right rib, which currently has him shut down from throwing.

Extra bases

Thomson said the Phillies are “taking it easy” on Otto Kemp, who was out of the lineup Wednesday after fouling a ball off his knee. Thomson said Kemp has some swelling. He finished the game and was hit by a pitch and scored a run. … The Phillies acquired triple-A right-hander Nolan Hoffman from the Texas Rangers in exchange for cash considerations. … Cristopher Sánchez (5-2, 3.05 ERA) is scheduled to start the series finale Thursday against Marlins right-hander Edward Cabrera (2-2, 4.10).