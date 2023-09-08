Bullpen coughs up the lead as Phillies drop series opener against surging Marlins

Halfway through the game Friday night, the Phillies had to make a calculation about their pitching.

On one hand, Cristopher Sánchez had held the Marlins scoreless for five innings in the first of five games in a four-day span that figures to stretch the bullpen. On the other, Sánchez has thrown more innings (129⅔) this season than ever before in his career, and the bullpen was rested after a day off.

What should manager Rob Thomson do? What would you do?

Thomson chose to remove Sánchez, even though the lefty had thrown only 82 pitches in his first start in eight days. And the bullpen — first Seranthony Domínguez, then Matt Strahm — coughed up a two-run lead in a 3-2 loss before 40,190 paying customers at Citizens Bank Park.

There were other contributing factors, to be sure. The Phillies put the tying and go-ahead runs on base in the seventh inning, with one out and their best hitters coming to the plate. But Trea Turner struck out, and, after Bryce Harper walked, Nick Castellanos rolled into a rally-crushing fielder’s choice.

But the conversation — nay, the debate — will focus on Thomson’s pitching decisions heading into a crucial stretch in which the Phillies are trying to widen their lead in the wild-card race. Instead, they gave up a game to the surging Marlins, who have won seven of eight games and trail the Phillies by 4½ games with 22 to play.

Domínguez should be among the fresher relievers in the Phillies’ bullpen after missing a month earlier in the season with a strained side muscle. He hasn’t pitched poorly since his return but doesn’t have the same swing-and-miss stuff.

And when Domínguez hung a two-strike slider with one out in the sixth inning, Jesús Sánchez punished it for a two-run, game-tying homer.

Strahm, a multi-inning relief option who figures to have a big role down the stretch and in the postseason, finished off the sixth inning and came back out for the seventh. But Jacob Stallings greeted him with a solo homer to give the Marlins a lead.

Why not just leave Cristopher Sánchez in? The Phillies believe he’s one of their best 10 pitchers and hope he can help in the playoffs. So they are watching his innings, now up to 80 in the majors this season.

It was a calculation. This time, it didn’t work out.

Change for the better

When the Phillies reviewed Sánchez’s previous start, in which he allowed five runs (three earned) in 4⅔ innings to the Angels on Aug. 30, they determined that he lacked feel for his changeup, a pitch that has been central to his breakout season.

It wasn’t a problem against the Marlins.

Not only did Sánchez fling 24 changeups, nearly twice as many as his last start, but he got eight swings and misses. The lefty struck out Bryan De La Cruz on a dirt-diving changeup in the first inning and fanned lefty-swinging Luis Arraez and Jazz Chisholm Jr. on changeups in the third and fourth.

But Sánchez’s start might’ve been much different if not for Bryson Stott’s play in the first inning. With runners on second and third and two out, Stott dove to his right to snare Yuli Gurriel’s line drive up the middle and save at least one run, probably two.

Sánchez has a 3.09 ERA in 14 starts since getting called up from triple A in June.

Dad strength ... and speed

Turner returned from the paternity list after missing two games and bashed a hanging slider from Marlins rookie phenom Eury Pérez in the first inning to open a 1-0 lead and extend his hitting streak to 16 games.

Oh, but Turner wasn’t finished. In the third inning, he worked a two-out walk, stole second, and scored on Harper’s bloop single to center field.

Turner reached base three times overall. Since Aug. 3, when he was batting .235 with a .657 OPS, Turner is 45-for-119 (.378) with a 1.233 OPS in 29 games.

On deck

Aaron Nola (12-9, 4.55 ERA) is scheduled to start Saturday night against veteran righty Johnny Cueto (1-3, 5.54).

Something to watch with Nola: Opponents are batting .211 and slugging .394 against him with the bases empty compared to .284 and .496 with runners on. The slugging percentage rises to .553 with runners in scoring position.