Mayday. Mayday.

Too soon? Probably. But say this for the Phillies’ fall-from-ahead 6-5 loss Thursday night against the Miami Marlins: It brought back memories of all those May nights on Joe Girardi’s watch when the bullpen and defense cost them game after game.

With the Phillies leading by one run in the top of the ninth inning, reliever David Robertson gave up a leadoff double, first baseman Rhys Hoskins allowed a ball to go under his glove, and the Marlins stole a sweep-averting victory before only 19,073 at Citizens Bank Park.

It marked a second consecutive rough outing for Robertson since he threw a season-high 41 pitches last Sunday in San Francisco. And it may compel the Phillies to bring Seranthony Dominguez back after his first minor league appearance Thursday for triple-A Lehigh Valley.

Regardless, they wasted a chance for another feel-good comeback against Marlins ace Sandy Alcantara, the odds-on favorite to win the Cy Young Award. And they were on the verge of having their lead for the final National League playoff berth shaved to 2 1/2 games over the Milwaukee Brewers, who were close to completing a doubleheader sweep of the San Francisco Giants.

Robertson gave up a leadoff double to Garrett Cooper, who scored when Joey Wendle’s grounder eluded Hoskins. After walking Avisail Garcia, Robertson allowed a go-ahead single to Brian Anderson.

Once again, Robertson’s velocity dipped. He averaged 91.8 mph on his cutter, down from his 93.2 mph season average.

The Phillies thought they had defeated Alcantara for the third time in as many months. They took advantage of two miscues by Miami center fielder JJ Bleday in the fifth inning. Bleday dropped a routine fly ball that would’ve been the third out, then laid out for a ball that turned into a two-run triple for Alec Bohm.

Alcantara has made five starts against the Phillies this season and allowed 13 earned runs in 35 2/3 innings for a 3.28 ERA. Overall, he has a 2.43 ERA.

The Phillies rallied from 3-0 and 4-3 deficits to take a 5-4 lead against Alcantara. It should’ve been another victory against an NL weakling. They’re 32-10 this season against Miami, Washington, Pittsburgh, and Cincinnati.

Instead, it was an opportunity wasted.

Gibson struggles again

As the Phillies weigh their rotation options for the playoffs, Kyle Gibson isn’t making much of a case.

Six nights after one of the shortest starts of his career (1 2/3 innings in San Francisco), Gibson put the Phillies in a 3-0 hole in the third inning and gave up the go-ahead run in the fifth after they rallied to tie the game against Alcantara.

The Marlins scored a total of 16 runs in their previous 10 games. But they made plenty of hard contact against Gibson. In the three-run third inning, Lewin Díaz (homer), Jon Berti (single), and Garrett Cooper (double) each recorded exit velocities of more than 100 mph.

After a nine-start run in which he posted a 2.80 ERA and the Phillies went 5-2, Gibson has allowed 11 runs in 6 2/3 innings over his last two starts.

» READ MORE: Could Zack Wheeler rejoin Phillies’ rotation without a minor-league tuneup? He’s done it before.

Harper not in swing

After the smashing two-game minor league assignment that preceded his return from a two-month absence because of a broken left thumb, Bryce Harper warned that he didn’t see many breaking pitches in triple A and still felt like he needed to regain his rhythm at the plate.

Harper struck out three times against Alcantara, twice on changeups, and has fanned in 10 of his last 16 plate appearances overall. He’s 11-for-42 with eight walks since his return but has only three extra-base hits and no home runs.