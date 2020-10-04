But in discussing Klentak’s demotion (he will be reassigned, the team said), Middleton painted a picture of an executive who got dragged down in the legacy of losing more games than any team in North American pro sports history. Even as the luxury-tax payroll soared from $103.1 million in 2016 to an estimated $207.6 million this year – an increase of 101.3% – the Phillies under Klentak couldn’t grow enough talent, especially pitching, to push through into the playoffs for the first time since 2011.