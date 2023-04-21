Phillies can’t get the big hit and are shut out by the Rockies

Alec Bohm came to the plate with the bases loaded and a chance to change the game Thursday night.

Then, without a pitch being thrown, he had a strike against him.

It was that kind of night for the Phillies, who were unable to come up with a big hit in a 5-0 loss to the lowly Rockies. The most glaring example was Bohm. He got called for a pitch clock violation to begin his sixth-inning at-bat and chucked in his bat in frustration a few pitches later when he got called out on strikes.

So much for getting right against the Rockies, losers of eight in a row before arriving at Citizens Bank Park. The Phillies were held to six hits, including four singles, and shut out for the third time in six games.

The Rockies seized a lead in the first inning on a two-run home run by C.J. Cron, then nursed it until they broke open the game in the sixth inning against overused Andrew Bellatti. Already making his 10th appearance in the Phillies’ 20th game, Bellatti gave up two hits and two walks in relief of starter Matt Strahm.

But pin this one on the offense. Entering the game, the Phillies led the league in hits (192) but ranked only ninth in runs (87). In time, they expect the former to start leading to more of the latter. For now, it means only that they aren’t getting enough hits when it counts.

They didn’t get enough hits in any situation against the Rockies’ league-worst pitching staff. Right-hander Ryan Feltner lugged an 8.78 ERA in three starts to the mound and held the Phillies to three hits and three walks in 5 2/3 innings before an announced midweek crowd of 35,062.

The Phillies didn’t notch an extra-base hit until Trea Turner’s leadoff double in the eighth inning. Until then, they advanced only three runners to second base.

Trailing 4-0 in the sixth inning, they loaded the bases on Kyle Schwarber’s one-out single, a two-out walk by Brandon Marsh, and an infield single by J.T. Realmuto. After the pitch-clock violation, Bohm swung through a pitch before having his knee buckled by a sweeper from Rockies reliever Justin Lawrence.

Time’s (not) yours

Bohm wasn’t alone in running afoul of the pitch clock. The teams combined for four violations, two apiece.

Rockies leadoff man Jurickson Profar incurred the most notable penalty in the seventh inning. Down in the count against Phillies reliever Connor Brogdon, Profar got called out on strikes when he wasn’t set in the box with eight seconds left on the clock.

Schwarber began his first-inning at-bat with a called strike when he wasn’t ready to hit. Meanwhile, Felter started in a 1-0 count to Bohm in the fifth inning because he didn’t deliver the pitch within 15 seconds.

Trouble with the curve

Strahm threw his usual variety of five distinct pitches but leaned on his curveball. He threw a season-high 24 curveballs, five less than in his previous three starts combined.

It was a good strategy. Strahm piled up eight of his 14 swings and misses on the curveball.

Strahm also recorded a career-high 11 strikeouts, more than any Phillies pitcher so far this season. Overall, his command was much better than last Saturday in Cincinnati, when he fell behind all but one hitter and exited in the third inning with a cut on his thumb.

The hit king

Bryson Stott notched his majors-leading 32nd hit, a one-out single in the third inning.

After hitting in 17 consecutive games, the longest streak to start a season in franchise history, Stott has at least one hit in all but one game. The only Phillies players with more hits through 20 games are Lefty O’Doul (1930), Bernie Friberg (1929), Cy Williams (1923), and Harry Wolverton (1901), all of whom had 33 hits.

