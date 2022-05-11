SEATTLE — One month after starting in center field for the Phillies on opening day, Matt Vierling is headed back to the minors.

The Phillies optioned Vierling to triple-A Lehigh Valley before Wednesday’s matinee series finale here against the Seattle Mariners. The move was made to open a roster spot for lefty Bailey Falter, who will make a spot start with both Zack Wheeler and Zach Eflin still on the COVID-19 list.

Vierling, who won a share of the center-field job in spring training, played every day at the outset of the season because Mickey Moniak broke a bone in his hand on the eve of opening day.

But Vierling got off to an 0-for-15 slump and gradually began to lose playing time two weeks ago once fellow center fielder Odúbel Herrera returned from the injured list. After starting 10 of the first 14 games, Vierling was in the lineup for only six of the last 16 and was playing mostly against left-handed pitching.

The timing of the move is curious. Vierling is a right-handed hitter, and the Phillies are scheduled to face three lefty starters (Tyler Anderson, Clayton Kershaw, and Julio Urias) in a four-game series at Dodger Stadium that opens Thursday night.

But they also may need pitching reinforcements, with Falter stretched out for only about 60 pitches and the pitching-strapped Phillies potentially needing to piece together Thursday night’s game with relievers.

In 23 games, Vierling is 8-for-47 (.170) with two doubles, four RBIs, and a .472 on-base-plus-slugging.