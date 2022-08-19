Bradley Zimmer has had a himself a week. On Monday, he was designated for assignment by the Toronto Blue Jays. Three days later, he got a call from the Phillies, who were suddenly in need of a center fielder after Brandon Marsh attempted to make a leaping catch that resulted in a bone bruise in his knee and a slight ankle sprain.

Zimmer went from “sitting around, waiting for a call,” to packing his bags for Philadelphia. The Phillies claimed him off waivers on Thursday, and by Friday, interim manager Rob Thomson had penciled Zimmer into his starting lineup.

Thomson called Zimmer on Thursday night and asked if he was comfortable making a start in center field — something Zimmer hadn’t done since Aug. 9 — and Zimmer said he was. He had been working out at a gym in Atlanta, an attempt to stay ready for whatever opportunity might come his way. It paid off.

“I kind of prepared for that, knowing that wherever I go, I’m probably going to play,” he said. “Do what you can to stay ready.”

The Phillies like Zimmer’s defense, and are hopeful that his bat will come around with regular playing time. In Toronto, Zimmer was used as a late-game defensive replacement. He made only three starts, two of them in center field. That amounted to 76 at-bats — in which he slashed .105/.209/.237.

Zimmer was Cleveland’s first-round pick in 2014 and played there for five seasons, slashing .226/.310/.348. He has nine defensive runs saved in 1,686⅓ innings played in center field, according to FanGraphs. Thomson said that Zimmer will share playing time in center field with Matt Vierling.

Quieting Syndergaard skeptics

When it was reported that Noah Syndergaard would not make a start against the Mets at home this weekend, Mets fans assumed it was because Syndergaard didn’t want to face them. On Friday afternoon, Thomson contradicted that theory. He said there were two reasons he wanted Syndergaard to start Monday against the Reds. One, in his last start, he pitched into the eighth inning on regular rest (while pitching on regular rest for the first time this season). And two, Kyle Gibson, who will start Sunday, has a 1.74 ERA against the Mets in 2022.

When asked if Syndergaard fought him on the decision, Thomson said he did.

“He wanted them,” Thomson said.

Extra bases

Bryce Harper took batting practice on Friday — approximately 60 swings’ worth — and looked “really good.” Thomson said there were plenty of baseballs hitting the seats. Harper will likely go on a rehab assignment next week in his return from thumb surgery. … Kyle Schwarber, who is recovering from a mild calf strain, will DH for the foreseeable future. He’ll do some outfield drills over the next few days and the Phillies will reevaluate him then. … Zach Eflin (right knee bruise) played catch out to 60 feet on Friday. … Zack Wheeler will start the first game of Saturday’s doubleheader, and Bailey Falter will start Game 2. …Thomson doesn’t have a timeline for Marsh’s return yet, but he expects it to be longer than 10 days. Marsh is on the 10-day IL retroactive to Aug. 17.