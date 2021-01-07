The Mets, whose playoff dry spell is actually five years shorter than the Phillies’ nine-year drought, have now preyed upon the payroll-shredding Cleveland Indians to obtain their franchise player. And they will inject Lindor (and veteran starting pitcher Carlos Carrasco, too) into a roster that was at least deep enough to withstand trading away Andrés Gimenez and Amed Rosario, both of whom could start at shortstop for the Phillies right now. The Mets also parted with right-hander Josh Wolf and outfielder Isaiah Greene in the deal.