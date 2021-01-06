It’s the reason Realmuto went to an arbitration hearing last February even though the Phillies’ $10 million offer was a record for arbitration-eligible catchers. It also explains why extension talks didn’t get far. If the Phillies were willing to top Mauer’s mark, Realmuto and agent Jeff Berry were eyeing something closer to St. Louis Cardinals first baseman Paul Goldschmidt’s $26 million-per-year extension, a bar they wouldn’t reach while the Phillies were the lone bidder – in a pandemic, no less.