In a perfect world, interim manager Rob Thomson could have called upon a healthy Seranthony Domínguez to record the final three outs in the ninth inning of Sunday’s 10-9 loss to the Mets. But the world isn’t perfect, and baseball certainly isn’t either. With Domínguez on the 15-day injured list with tendinitis, Thomson turned to David Robertson, who has been dominant in his second stint as a Phillie, but was also coming off a two-inning save the night before.

It did not go well. Robertson struggled almost immediately. He allowed a double to Jeff McNeil to get a runner on a base, and a two-run home run to Mark Canha in the next at-bat to give the Mets a 9-8 lead. Robertson was able to record two strikeouts afterwards to minimize further damage, but then Thomson called upon rookie reliever Tyler Cyr, who was making his major league debut.

Cyr promptly gave up a solo home run to Brandon Nimmo, to make it 10-8 Mets. He allowed a double in the next at-bat and a pop up to Francisco Lindor to end the inning.

Robertson told Thomson that he wanted the ball, which is why the interim manager went to him. Thomson decided to call on Cyr because Robertson was at 20 pitches and he didn’t want to risk injury.

“I asked for the ball,” Robertson said. “It’s my second stint here. I want to come through for the guys. And it didn’t work out for me today. What’s the crappy part is I felt better than I did yesterday, as far as command wise. I made one bad pitch and I had to pay for it. McNeil got a hit off the slider I was trying to throw into the strike zone, but Canha, I did not mean to leave that ball up and in to him.

“He had already hit a home run earlier in the game on it, and I was really trying to drive it down and away and I just overthrew it. He put a good swing on it. He’s a good hitter. It’s just frustrating. I’ve got to go home and live with that one. I wanted this one and it stinks.”

This was a game that the Phillies badly needed to win, and, to be honest, a game that they should have won. They had an optimal match up in Mets starter Jose Butto, who was making his big league debut. They had late-game heroics from Jean Segura, who — after a 46 minute rain delay — hit his first career pinch hit home run to give his team an 8-7 lead. They even scored a run off of Edwin Diaz, who is one of the game’s most dominant closers.

But, as it has so often in previous years, the bullpen bit them, mainly because Thomson was unable to turn to his most-trusted reliever when he needed him most. This is not to say it’s Domínguez’s fault, or Robertson’s fault, or anyone’s fault, really. It’s more indicative of the impact Domínguez has on his club, and just how the thin the margins are for a team that’s hampered by injuries.

“The bullpen has been taxed all weekend,” said interim manager Rob Thomson. “Those guys did nice job grinding out our starters, and we had to get into our bullpen early almost every game. I’m proud of them for continuing to fight. The entire team, really. Is it a disappointing loss to lose? Certainly. But I’m really proud of the entire club, just the way they fought. They just kept fighting.”

The Phillies rallied against Díaz, but ultimately weren’t able to get the series split they wanted. They’re now 66-55.

Bullpen starts to show its fallibility

The bullpen is what has carried the Phillies into this postseason push, but on Sunday, it looked shaky at best. Connor Brogdon hadn’t given up an earned run in a game since July 25 and hadn’t given up multiple home runs in a game since April 13. But in the top of the seventh, Brogdon gave up a three-run home run to Mark Canha, to tie the game at 7-7.

Brad Hand came in after him, allowing two walks in a scoreless and hitless outing. But it was by no means stress-free. Hand was facing the heart of the Mets order, and they were working him deep into counts. Francisco Lindor or Darin Ruf driving in a run or two to give the Mets a lead did not seem out of realm of possibility. To his credit, Hand got out of the inning unscathed, but it was dicey at best.

» READ MORE: Phillies’ Bryce Harper says thumb is at ‘85-90%’ strength ahead of impending rehab assignment

Rough start for Kyle Gibson

Gibson has historically pitched well against the Mets. He has a 1.74 ERA against them in 10.1 innings pitched this season. That success was why Thomson said he swapped out Noah Syndergaard in favor of Gibson on Sunday, but Gibson struggled, nevertheless. He lasted only four and 1/3 innings, allowing eight hits, four runs, two earned runs, and three walks with strikeouts. He threw 105 pitches and 64 strikes. Most of the hits he gave up were hard hits.

Gibson’s been a guy that interim manager Rob Thomson could ride into the sixth, seventh or even eighth inning this season, so having to pull him in the fifth wasn’t ideal — especially given the current state of the bullpen. With Seranthony Domínguez on the 15-day injured list, and Corey Knebel out for the season, there are fewer reliable arms for Thomson to turn to.

Offense gets on the board early — thanks to a big day from Alec Bohm

The Phillies probably should have done more against Mets starter Jose Butto, who was making his big league debut on Sunday afternoon, but they did just enough damage to secure a win. They got on the 24-year-old right handed starter early, recording a single, a walk, a three run home run, a double and two more singles in the first inning, alone. But after that, the bats were pretty quiet against the rookie.

In the second, third and fourth innings, the Phillies recorded three singles and a walk against Butto, with another three-run home run from Bohm in the bottom of the fourth inning to give the Phillies at 7-4 lead. Bohm went 3-for-3 against Butto, with 6 RBI — a career high for him. It was his second career multi-home run game. Per the Phillies, Bohm is the the first Phillies third baseman to hit multiple home runs with six RBI in a game since Mike Schmidt did it on June 14, 1987.