In the midst of a season in which their bullpen has exceeded expectations, the Phillies received two big blows on Sunday morning.

Reliever Corey Knebel was moved to the 60-day injured list and Seranthony Domínguez, who was unavailable to pitch in Saturday’s doubleheader after experiencing tightness in his right arm, was placed on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to Aug. 18) with right triceps tendinitis. Knebel, who has a tear in his shoulder capsule as well as a lat strain, is likely done for the season.

» READ MORE: Bryce Harper says thumb is at ‘85-90 percent’ strength ahead of impending rehab assignment

Domínguez said on Saturday that he began to feel tightness in his triceps after playing catch on Saturday morning. He got an X-ray on Saturday night to check for bone chips, which came back clean, and he will have an MRI on Sunday to see if there’s any structural damage.

Interim manager Rob Thomson said he is hopeful that Domínguez will be back with the Phillies by the time his 15-day IL stint is up. Meanwhile, Knebel will travel to Texas on Sunday night to get stem cell treatment in an attempt to avoid surgery.

As a corresponding move, the Phillies selected the contract of right-handed pitcher Tyler Cyr from triple-A Lehigh Valley. Cyr has pitched well this season — he has a 2.50 ERA over 36 innings pitched — and has seen his velocity tick up to the mid-90s. Per Thomson, Cyr relies primarily on his fastball, cutter, and splitter.

Both the Phillies and Domínguez are acting out of an abundance of caution. Domínguez had Tommy John surgery in July of 2020 and missed parts of two big league seasons recovering from it. This season has been his first full big league season since 2019. Initially, the Phillies weren’t sure what they’d get from Domínguez, given his injury history, but the right-handed reliever quickly earned the trust of both former manager Joe Girardi and Thomson. He has a 1.64 ERA through 44 innings pitched, and has seen his velocity increase significantly.

Domínguez has been someone Thomson has turned to in high leverage situations. Thomson hasn’t named a closer — he likes to mix and match his relievers based on matchups — and said on Sunday that he’ll continue to do so. He listed Connor Brogdon, José Alvarado, Brad Hand, David Robertson, and Andrew Bellatti as possibilities to close out games.

The losses of Knebel and Domínguez make the acquisition of Robertson at the trade deadline all the more important. Robertson, who is back with the Phillies after a short, injury-marred stint in 2019, has a 1.86 ERA through 48.1 innings pitched.

When asked whether it’s possible that pitching prospect Griff McGarry could be called to the big league club, Thomson said he wouldn’t rule it out, but said that McGarry’s name hasn’t been brought up yet.

Knebel was signed in December 2021, just before the MLB lockout, with the idea that he could pitch late in games. He struggled to command his pitches — and lost feel for his curveball — which prompted the Phillies to bump him down to lower leverage spots. He’d been pitching well of late, though; aside from one disastrous outing on Aug. 2, when he gave up five earned runs, Knebel hadn’t given up an earned run since June 19.

Schwarber update

Kyle Schwarber, who has been DHing as he continues to nurse a mild calf strain, will DH again on Monday. Schwarber ran the bases in Saturday’s doubleheader and told Thomson he felt fine. They’d like him to do some agility work and change-of-direction drills before he returns to left field.