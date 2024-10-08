Rob Thomson reminds Phillies of their ‘resiliency’ after NLDS Game 3 loss: ‘We know that this isn’t over’

NEW YORK — A few minutes after the Phillies’ 7-2 loss to the Mets in Game 3 of the National League Division Series on Tuesday night, Rob Thomson addressed his club. It had been a rough game. Twelve balls hit by his players were 95 mph or harder. Only four fell for hits. They combined for an overall hard-hit rate of 55% — which is 15% above league average — but weren’t rewarded for it. It was frustrating.

The loss wasn’t entirely due to bad luck. Alec Bohm, who finished 1-for-4, saw only five pitches in four at-bats. The bottom of the lineup went a combined 1-for-7, and chased quite a bit. Austin Hays and Edmundo Sosa both swung at pitches that bounced.

Advertisement

The bullpen allowed three runs, and starter Aaron Nola allowed four earned. All in all, it was not a winning recipe. So, Thomson decided to remind his players of something.

» READ MORE: Mets push Phillies to the brink of elimination with 7-2 victory in Game 3 of the NLDS

“He talked about his belief in us,” said right fielder Nick Castellanos. “Our resiliency as a group. How we’ve been able to fight and overcome adversity all year. And tomorrow is another opportunity to show just that.”

Thomson added: “Basically it’s just very simple: I told them it’s the most resilient club I’ve ever been around. That’s what they’re all about. They’re all about toughness and fighting and playing together. That’s what we need to do and just focus on one game.”

There is only one game to focus on. The Phillies could go home on Wednesday night. They now trail the Mets, 2-1, in the NLDS. It’s a lot of pressure for a team that has openly spoken about its World Series aspirations since spring training.

But they aren’t shying away from the pressure. At least, not publicly.

“I think instead of flushing it and forgetting it, I think right now it’s really important to embrace what the situation is,” Castellanos said. “We lose, we’re going home. Baseball is over for us. And it’s a great opportunity. Because if we’re able to come in and scrape out a win here, I know that they do not want to go back to Philly for a Game 5.”

All they can do, at this point, is hold the zone, and try to hit balls where fielders aren’t. Pressing won’t help. Overthinking won’t help. But Castellanos is hopeful that this situation — win-or-go-home — could bring out the best in his club.

“As a group, this is the closest to death we’re ever going to get,” Castellanos said. “So, in a way, we should feel the most alive. We’re only promised tomorrow. And this is what we’ve been working since spring training for, to have this opportunity. And it’s just one more time to show out, and leave everything on the field. However the dice is going to land, is going to land.”

It’s unclear what version of Ranger Suárez the Phillies will get on Wednesday. But Thomson said that everyone — including Zack Wheeler — will be available for Game 4, so if Suárez doesn’t pitch deep into the game, Thomson could lean on another starter.

Of course, that won’t matter if the Phillies aren’t putting up runs. So, the focus will be to have a good approach — no matter how high the stakes. Grinding at-bats against Wednesday’s starter, José Quintana, wouldn’t hurt, either. Mets starter Sean Manaea was able to the pitch into the eighth on Tuesday night. The Mets’ bullpen is a vulnerability. The quicker they get Quintana out, the better.

“We were squaring balls up,” said utility man Weston Wilson. “J.T. [Realmuto] hit a ball hard. Bohm hit a couple of balls hard. I was talking to Kyle [Schwarber] about it on the bench … it’s going to change at some point. We’ve been hitting balls well.

“If we keep doing that, and keep having good at-bats, things will play. We know that this isn’t over. We know that things can change very quickly. Obviously they got the win tonight. But once we get the bats rolling, we’re a very dangerous team. And I think it can happen very quick.”

» READ MORE: Mets ready for a ‘battle of wills’ against Ranger Suárez and the Phillies in Game 4