Mets run Aaron Nola off the mound in the fifth as Phillies drop series opener to NL East rival

It’s been a while since the Phillies entered September holding on to a division title lead. They are used to being the underdogs, but now, with 15 games left to play, they are the juggernauts. That comes with a different kind of pressure, and no regular season games will be as a high-pressure as this week’s — and next week’s — against the Mets.

They did not get off to the best start on Friday night, in an 11-3 loss to the Mets. New York starter José Quintana held the Phillies to three hits over seven innings. Most of the balls they hit hard were caught, except for one — Bryce Harper’s line drive double in the first inning — but it was a poor offensive showing, nonetheless.

Quintana induced seven ground-ball outs, and allowed no walks. He was very efficient with his pitches, throwing 94 total pitches. The Phillies had no answers for him. The only hit that reached the outfield was Harper’s double.

At first, it seemed like the Mets didn’t have any answers for Aaron Nola, either. The right-handed starter allowed back-to-back walks in the first, but bounced back by retiring his next 10 batters. But in the fifth, he began to struggle, and there was no reeling him back in.

Nola allowed a leadoff single to José Iglesias (his first hit of the night), a single to Tyrone Taylor, a three-run home run to Francisco Alvarez, two more singles, and another three-run home run to Brandon Nimmo, all in the same inning.

He walked off the mound with one out in the fifth, after digging his team into a 6-0 deficit. He threw 90 pitches over 4⅓ innings.

Nola has now allowed 12 earned runs over three starts in the month of September. It is especially important that he returns to form. Ranger Suárez hasn’t looked like himself since he was activated off the injured list, and the last thing the Phillies need is two starters who aren’t at their sharpest.

There is not much time left before the playoffs to bounce back. The one silver lining of Friday’s game was that manager Rob Thomson didn’t have to burn his bullpen. He used only there relievers — José Ruiz, Max Lazar, and Tyler Gilbert — and a position player — Kody Clemens — in the ninth inning.

Lazar pitched 2⅔ innings, allowing three earned runs on four hits with one strikeout. Gilbert entered in relief of Lazar in the eighth, with runners on first and second and two outs, and allowed a three-run home run to Harrison Bader to give the Mets a 10-0 lead.

Clemens allowed a solo home run to Pete Alonso in the ninth to increase the Mets’ lead to 11-0.

The Phillies best at-bats came in the bottom of the ninth. Kyle Schwarber drew a one-out walk, Harper drew a two-out walk, and Brandon Marsh drove them home with a three-run shot to right field.

Aramis Garcia struck out swinging and advanced to first base on a passed ball, and Weston Wilson walked to put runners on first and second with two outs, but Bryson Stott lined out to right field to end the game.

The Phillies had the opportunity to drop their magic number from nine to seven on Friday, but for now, it’ll stay at nine. They have six more chances to widen the gap between Mets — two more in Philadelphia, and four in New York next week.