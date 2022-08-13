The Phillies and Mets stayed tied, 1-1, from the second inning until the 10th inning, but it was sac fly that won it for the Phillies, 2-1, in the end. With rookie shortstop Bryson Stott, the automatic runner, at third, Alec Bohm hit a fly ball to right fielder Starling Marte. Marte caught it, and Stott started chugging home, only to realize that Marte had overthrown the ball. He was safe, the Phillies got a 2-1 lead, and the Mets failed to score in the bottom of the 10th off of David Robertson. Ballgame over.

Earlier in the day, interim manager Rob Thomson shrugged off the idea that this series against the Mets was a litmus test, but the Phillies have been playing with a different energy over the past few weeks, and that energy shined through Friday night. Citi Field was packed with rambunctious fans, and the Phillies were facing off against a three-time Cy Young Award winner in Max Scherzer, but they played with the urgency of a playoff team.

No play embodied that urgency more than Matt Vierling’s throw in the bottom of the ninth, with runners on first and third and one out. With the game on the line, Vierling caught a Daniel Vogelbach fly ball and gunned it home in time to tag Marte out at the plate.

It was the type of play a winning team makes — the type of play a playoff team makes — and it led to a statement win for the Phillies.

Bryson Stott adjusts well to the leadoff role

Stott batted leadoff for the first time in his big league career and took to it quickly. Thomson wasn’t surprised; before the game, he lauded Stott for his ability to work at-bats. Stott reached base in his first four plate appearances — with a double, a hit by pitch, and two singles — and finished his day 3-for-4.

More impressive was that Stott did most of this against Scherzer, who entered Friday’s game with a 1.98 ERA. Stott has hit well against Scherzer all season; he’s now 6-for-8 against the three-time Cy Young award winner for his career. Stott — who has a grand total of 83 big league games under his belt — is the first player to reach base four times in the same game against Scherzer.

Phillies drive in more hits but can’t capitalize on their opportunities

The Phillies got on the board early, thanks to Bohm’s RBI single in the top of the first, but failed to capitalize on many of their opportunities. They left nine runners on base and went 2-for-9 with runners in scoring position, despite the fact that they had 10 hits.

Their best chance to do more damage against Scherzer came in the top of the second, when Jean Segura hit a single, Stott reached base via hit by pitch, and Hoskins hit a single to load the bases with two outs. But Bohm grounded out, and the Phillies wouldn’t see another bases loaded opportunity for the rest of the game.

Another gem from Suárez

Left-handed starter Ranger Suárez has looked like his 2021 self since his return from the injured list (low back spasm) on July 16. Friday night was no different. Facing off against one of the best in the game in Scherzer, Suárez allowed only three hits, one earned run and two walks with four strikeouts over seven innings.

Bohm with another highlight reel defensive play

It’s unclear if Keith Hernandez was watching the game, but based on his recent comments, he probably wasn’t. Unfortunately for Hernandez, he missed a highlight-reel defensive play from Bohm in the bottom of the sixth.

Marte hit a roller toward the left side that bounced Suárez. Bohm scooped up the ball with his bare hand and fired it to first base in time to throw Marte out. Phillies play-by-play announcer Scott Franzke promptly took a playful jab at Hernandez on the air.

“I certainly hope Keith Hernandez got to see that,” Franzke said of Bohm’s play.