The blur of the Phillies’ wild-card opponent plays out in the background of doubleheader-opening loss to Mets

NEW YORK — There was nothing for the Phillies to play for here Saturday, other than personal statistics and a 90-win season that would look better on paper than 89 victories but do absolutely zilch to improve their playoff seeding.

But, hey, at least they could scoreboard-watch for 18 innings of a nondescript doubleheader against the Mets.

Actually, that proved unfulfilling, too. Because while the Phillies should enjoy navel-gazing at the chaotic, four-team pile-up for the final two National League playoff spots, the tiebreaker math will blur the identity of their wild-card round opponent until the last day of the season — and maybe one day beyond that.

» READ MORE: How did the Phillies avoid the pitfalls that befell the Mets and other big-spending teams in 2023?

Advertisement

“It’s crazy,” Aaron Nola, the Game 2 playoff starter, said before the Phillies lost, 4-3, in the opener against the Mets. “The Marlins may have to play one inning in a makeup [game scheduled for Monday in New York] — and it could be their season — which is the craziest thing I’ve ever seen.”

Want to hear what’s really crazy?

The best-of-three wild-card series opens Tuesday, and the Phillies still can’t say for sure if they’ll face the Diamondbacks (84-76 entering a home game against the Astros), or the Marlins (83-76 before playing in Pittsburgh). Or the swooning Cubs, or even the pesky Reds, both of whom were still breathing with 82-79 records.

The mind races with possibilities.

So, the Phillies are in the unique position of having ample time to prepare but not knowing exactly which team they will see. Not that they seemed to mind.

“I’ve been watching it,” manager Rob Thomson said. “But haven’t really had that many conversations about it. I think we’re pretty much prepared for anybody that we play.”

Thomson stayed at Citi Field for a few hours after Friday night’s game got rained out to go over potential first-round opponents. But more detailed meetings with scouts will occur on Monday, according to Thomson, who will then meet with the players.

“If we know who we’re playing,” Thomson said.

» READ MORE: As the postseason looms, the Phillies shuffle their deck ahead of regular season finale series against Mets

The roster won’t change much depending on the opponent. But the Phillies could make a few tweaks, regardless, and there were hints of change Saturday.

Righty-hitting utilityman Weston Wilson got recalled from the “stay-ready” camp in Clearwater, Fla., and notched two hits, including an RBI single in the ninth inning, with two stolen bases in the first game against the Mets. He had a 31-homer, 32-steal season in triple A and plays multiple positions, including left field.

Wilson also had a 1.025 OPS against lefties in the minors. The Phillies could put him on the roster over slumping Cristian Pache, especially against the Marlins, who have lefty Jesús Luzardo lined up to start Game 1 and four prominent lefty relievers.

But it’s possible the Marlins may have to travel back to New York to resume a game against the Mets that was suspended by rain in the ninth inning.

“That’ll be interesting,” Nola said. “We kind of understand what those guys are going through because we were kind of in a similar boat last year, just to get that third spot in the wild card. It’s fun. Because you’re down to the last weekend of the season and anything can happen.”

Nola acknowledged the strangeness of having a start scheduled for Wednesday but not being in the know of which team he will face. He maintained that it doesn’t affect his preparation. Not yet, at least. There will be time, Nola said, to review the specific hitters in the opposing lineup. For now, he’s focused on quality work in his throwing sessions.

“I know their lineups,” Nola said. “Obviously I’ll have to study them a little bit more once it gets closer and we know who we’re going to play.”

» READ MORE: Red October is back as the Phillies clinch the top wild-card spot after a walk-off win

Until then, there are empty innings left to play and an out-of-town scoreboard to watch.

“Honestly, man, I don’t [scoreboard-watch] because everybody else does,” Nola said, laughing. “I’ll hear from those guys. They’re always quicker. I know it’s a close race, which is fun.”

Walk this way

Taijuan Walker isn’t scheduled to start until at least an if-necessary Game 3 of the wild card series. With 18 innings to cover, the Phillies pushed him to 106 pitches in the opener against the Mets.

Walker allowed three first-inning runs, bringing his total to 26 (24 earned) in 31 starts and leaving his first-inning ERA at 7.04. Overall, he finished with a 4.38 ERA after signing a four-year, $72 million contract in the offseason.

“A lot of ups and downs,” said Walker, who reached a career-high 172⅔ innings. “I wasn’t as consistent as I wanted to be. But I was glad I was able to come in and give some good innings and make every start. That was a huge goal for me. First year, new team, I felt pretty good about it.”

On deck

The Phillies will recall Nick Nelson to start the regular-season finale Sunday against Mets righty José Butto (1-3, 3.75 ERA). Nelson, who spent last season in the Phillies’ bullpen, moved into a starting role this year and had a 4.35 ERA in 20 starts at triple-A Lehigh Valley.