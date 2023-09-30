As the postseason looms, the Phillies shuffle their deck ahead of regular season finale series against Mets

In efforts to be strategic with their last few regular season games, the Phillies made a few roster moves ahead of Saturday’s doubleheader against the Mets.

Dylan Covey was placed on the 15-day injured list (retroactive to Sept. 28) with low back pain, reliever Luis Ortiz and utility man Weston Wilson were recalled from triple-A Lehigh Valley, and Rodolfo Castro was optioned to the Phillies’ complex in Clearwater, Fla., to stay ready.

Castro has been on the big league roster this season — despite taking just 30 at-bats for the Phillies since the trade deadline — because his option ability was at stake in 2024. When the Phillies acquired Castro, he had spent 17 days in the minor leagues. If Castro had exceeded 19 days in the minors, his option would’ve counted for 2023, and the Phillies would’ve lost the ability to option him next season. But because the club optioned him with only two days left in the season, they retained his option for 2024.

Manager Rob Thomson said that Wilson was called up to create more flexibility this weekend — Wilson can fill in nearly anywhere on the field — but he is also a consideration for the postseason roster. Much of this will depend on who the Phillies face in next week’s Wild Card series. If they face the left-handed-heavy Marlins, Wilson, a right-handed hitter, would make more sense. If they face the Diamondbacks or Cubs, two teams that are more right-handed heavy, the Phillies might lean towards left-handed hitter Jake Cave, instead.

Advertisement

But regardless, Wilson is excited to be in the mix. The Phillies told him that he will be with the team for the postseason, regardless of whether or not he is added to the roster. If he isn’t on the postseason roster, Wilson could remain in Philadelphia on the taxi squad, where he’d continue to work out with the team and stay ready.

“It’s something I’ve wanted to do my whole life,” Wilson said. “Obviously getting to the big leagues is something I was waiting to do, so the potential of being part of this run is really cool.”

Wilson watched the entire postseason run last year. A few months later, in January, he signed a minor league contract with the Phillies and decided to revisit those moments.

“I probably watched highlights of the postseason 20 [to] 30 times after I signed,” Wilson said. “You could feel the crowd from the TV. I’ve heard stories about how you couldn’t hear someone screaming next to you. Anthony Contreras, our manager in triple A, was talking about how you could feel the ground shaking.”

The move to put Covey on the injured list could have some postseason implications, too.

“He’s had this back issue for a bit now,” Thomson said of Covey. “It hasn’t really kept him from pitching. But we want to knock it out. So this keeps him available for the championship series if we get there, and it gives us the flexibility to do what we’re doing right now.”

Pitching plans over the next few games

The Phillies will have Michael Plassmeyer start Game 2 of Saturday’s doubleheader and Nick Nelson start Sunday’s finale against the Mets. The Phillies will make moves to add Plassmeyer and Nelson to the active roster. The point of all this is to not burn through their pitching for next week. Cris Sanchez will get an inning or two in a relief role this weekend, in order to get used to not having much time to warm up.

Taijuan Walker, who started Game 1, will be lined up to start Game 3 of the National League Wild Card Series. This doesn’t necessarily mean that he’ll start Game 3 — only that he’ll be rested by then, so he will be an option. Thomson has only named his Game 1 and 2 starters so far.