Phillies release Josh Harrison and DFA Andrew Vásquez to make roster room for new acquisitions

MIAMI — The Phillies made their trade deadline acquisitions official on Wednesday, adding Michael Lorenzen and Rodolfo Castro to the active roster. To make room for Castro and Lorenzen, infielder Josh Harrison was designated for assignment and released, and reliever Andrew Vásquez was designated for assignment.

Vasquez was claimed off waivers in November. He went 2-1 with a 2.27 ERA through 30 games this season.

Harrison did not get much playing time for the Phillies off the bench this season. He hit .204/.263/.291 in 40 games played.

Castro will wear No. 29 and Lorenzen, who is scheduled to start on Thursday, will wear No. 22.