“It’s a challenge,” Ricciutti said this week. “MiLB teams make all of their annual revenue in just a few short months, so every game is critical. The business model relies on people in our venues. Without being able to have public occupancy, any other event activity that could help make up some lost ground also is not permitted. There is no amount of savings that a typical MiLB team can do that would absorb this kind of impact.”