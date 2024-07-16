Phillies select pitchers Luke Gabrysh of St. Joseph’s and Eli Trop of Penn in MLB draft

The Phillies tapped into some local pitching talent with consecutive selections on the final day of the MLB draft on Tuesday, picking Luke Gabrysh of St. Joseph’s in the 15th round and Eli Trop of Penn in the 16th.

The 6-foot-3, 200-pound Gabrysh, 21, was selected with the 462nd overall pick after posting a 6.10 ERA with 37 strikeouts and 20 walks in 20 games, including one start, this season for the Hawks. A native of Wilmington, Del., the right-hander had a 1.42 ERA in the MLB draft league this summer, with 23 strikeouts and five walks.

Trop, 22, was a reliever for Penn this season, posting a 3.33 ERA in 21 appearances. The 6-4, 224-pound right-hander had 32 strikeouts in 24⅓ innings. He had a 3.07 ERA in 48 games over three seasons at Penn. He is reportedly transferring to Texas.

Trop, a native of Seattle, had a 1.69 ERA in 5⅓ innings in the MLB draft league in 2023.