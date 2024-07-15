Phillies 2024 MLB draft tracker: Meet every pick from Day 2

The Phillies selected two high school outfielders in the MLB draft on Sunday night. With the 27th pick, they drafted 19-year-old Dante Nori in the first round, and with the 63rd pick, they drafted 18-year-old Griffin Burkholder in the second round.

There is still plenty of draft left, so here is a look at each of the Phillies’ picks in Rounds 3 through 10 on Monday. The draft concludes on Tuesday with Rounds 11-20.

Round 3, pick 100: John Spikerman, OF/INF, University of Oklahoma

Spikerman, 21, is a switch-hitter who is listed at 6 feet, 190 pounds. He played shortstop in high school but has since moved to center field. MLB pipeline’s evaluators say he has average arm strength and could remain in center, or move to a utility role, that sees him roam the middle infield. He has plus speed and makes consistent contact, but for now does not have much power. His approach has improved over his time at Oklahoma. Spikerman struck out 38 times in 147 plate appearances his freshman year, and 53 times in 284 plate appearances his sophomore year, but has since lowered that number to 25 strikeouts in 190 appearances as a senior.

He hit .368/.429/.542 with a .971 OPS for Oklahoma this season. He helped Oklahoma reach the College World Series finals in 2022.

Round 4, pick 130: Carson DeMartini, INF, Virginia Tech

DeMartini, 21, is a left-handed hitting infielder who is listed at 6 feet, 197 pounds. He was ranked No. 64 overall by Perfect Game in their MLB draft board update in June. MLB Pipeline ranks him at No. 93 in its 2024 prospect rankings and describes him as a “power over hit profile with plenty of draft speed to drive the ball.” He is a versatile defender who played second and third base in college, and shortstop in high school. DeMartini improved his approach in his sophomore year at Virginia Tech, lowering his chase rate and increasing his walk rate. He underwent surgery to repair his labrum in 2023, but played in 2024. After his surgery, his strikeout rate jumped up, which some evaluators thought could be due to his shoulder injury. He hit .269/.400/.672 with a 1.072 OPS and 21 home runs for Virginia Tech this season. He’s posted an OPS above 1.000 in three of his four collegiate seasons.

Round 5, pick 162: Carter Mathison, OF, Indiana University

Mathison, 21, bats left and is listed at 6-2, 215 pounds. He played all three outfield positions throughout college. His approach needs some work, but he has a lot of raw power. He intrigued evaluators during his freshman season at Indiana in 2022, when he hit 19 home runs in 257 plate appearances with a 1.001 OPS. But he has yet to replicate that performance since, and struggled to show the same power in summer collegiate baseball leagues, which use wood bats. Mathison did not hit a home run during his time in the Cape Cod League in 2023, posting a slugging percentage of .292. MLB Pipeline, which ranked Mathison at No. 204 among all of this year’s prospects, said the following about his approach:

“He doesn’t chase or swing and miss excessively, but he takes too many hittable strikes and falls behind in counts, leading to strikeouts. He will draw some walks, but his left-handed swing can get long and uphill, and there are questions about his ability to consistently do damage against pro pitching.”

There is work to be done, but Mathison is athletic, and the power is still there. It’s just a matter of whether the Phillies’ player development staff can unlock it.