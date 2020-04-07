“It allows for immediacy of a schedule, where you might be able to begin it and televise it, provide Major League Baseball to America,” Boras told the Associated Press. “I think players are willing to do what’s necessary because I think they understand the importance of baseball for their own livelihoods and for the interest of our country and providing a necessary product that gives all the people that are isolated enjoyment. It gives them a sense of a return to some normalcy. You talk to a psychologist about it and they say it’s really good for a culture to have sport and to have a focus like that, where for a few hours a day they can take their minds off the difficult reality of the virus.”